Delhi: Negligence In Sanitation Will Not Be Tolerated, Says MCD Leader

Leader of the House of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi Jai Bhagwan Yadav said that any kind of negligence in sanitation and waste management in Delhi will not be tolerated. Providing clean and improved civic services to citizens is the top priority of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, and accountability of agencies found negligent in this regard will be ensured.

He stated that a detailed review of the work being carried out by the concessionaire agencies was undertaken during the meeting of the Standing Committee. During the review, serious complaints and several shortcomings regarding the functioning of these agencies came to light, said a release.

Ultimatum Issued to Underperforming Agencies

Jai Bhagwan Yadav said that the Mayor and the Leader of the House have taken the matter seriously and issued clear directions to the concerned concessionaire companies to ensure the required improvements in their functioning. He said, "If sanitation and waste management services are not improved as per the prescribed standards, necessary action as per rules, including termination of contracts, will be initiated against the concerned companies."

Yadav said that the concerned concessionaire agencies have been given an additional 15 days to improve their performance. During this period, the improvements made by them in sanitation, waste collection, transportation and waste management services will be reviewed. If the expected improvement is not found even after the stipulated period, further action will be taken by the Corporation as per the applicable rules.

MCD's Commitment to a Cleaner Delhi

The Leader of the House made it clear that the Municipal Corporation of Delhi is fully committed to improving the city's sanitation system. He said that private agencies have been entrusted with the responsibility of improving civic services and they must perform their duties in accordance with the prescribed terms, conditions and standards.

He said,“Providing clean, healthy and better civic services to the people of Delhi is the top priority of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi. Any kind of negligence in sanitation will not be accepted. Any agency that fails to properly discharge its responsibilities will be held accountable, and action will be ensured as per rules.”

Jai Bhagwan Yadav said that the Corporation administration is continuously monitoring sanitation and waste management services, and the performance of the concessionaire agencies will continue to be reviewed regularly in the coming days. The effective coordination among the Corporation, concerned agencies and officials will be ensured to achieve the goal of making Delhi a cleaner city. (ANI)

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