City Of Moreno Valley And Lighthouse Immersive Open Moreno Valley Museum & Artspace And Immersive Van Gogh

The New cultural destination transforms the former 38,000 sq. ft. Sears store at the Moreno Valley Mall into a vibrant museum complex designed to bring art, storytelling, and civic engagement together under one roof.

MORENO VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Featuring more than 140 masterpieces brought to life through breathtaking animation, surround sound, and large-scale projection, The New Immersive van Gogh: The Next Chapter invites audiences to step inside the mind of one of history's greatest artists at the Moreno Valley ArtSpace & Museum. The exhibit opens on September 25, 2026.The new Moreno Valley ArtSpace & Museum opens to the public on September 25 at the Moreno Valley Mall. The first exhibit is: The New Immersive van Gogh: The Next Chapter. The exhibition marks the first phase of the new Moreno Valley ArtSpace and Museum, developed in partnership between Lighthouse Immersive and the City of Moreno Valley.This reimagined production builds on the worldwide success of the original Immersive van Gogh, inviting audiences to embark on an extraordinary journey through the life and art of Vincent van Gogh.Using floor-to-ceiling projection and spatial storytelling techniques, this installation allows visitors to move through animated environments inspired by the work of legendary artists and creators.“Immersive van Gogh changes how people experience art,” says Corey Ross, CEO of Lighthouse Immersive.“After welcoming millions of visitors worldwide, we're thrilled to bring this transformative experience to Moreno Valley.”Curated by Marco Generoso Realino, CEO of Visioni S.r.l., The New Immersive van Gogh: The Next Chapter continues the evolution of van Gogh's legacy through advanced visual storytelling.“This exhibition reveals the human essence behind van Gogh's art-his resilience, his emotional depth, and his pursuit of beauty even in struggle,” Realino explains.“Each projection becomes a window into his world, inviting the audience to see beyond the canvas.”The Moreno Valley City Council initiated the partnership, seeing an opportunity to use immersive technology to expand how the community engages with art and history; it blends immersive art, local history, and community gathering spaces.The new Moreno Valley Museum & ArtSpace, a new cultural destination created by the City of Moreno Valley and Lighthouse Immersive, has transformed the former Sears store at Moreno Valley Mall into a vibrant two-story museum complex.Serving as both a museum and entertainment hub, the venue features immersive experiences, hands-on exhibits, additional galleries, curated retail, a cozy café, and ample free parking. The destination brings art, storytelling, and civic engagement together while celebrating Moreno Valley's heritage and creative energy.“We are extremely proud and excited to bring this cutting-edge approach to culture to the Inland Empire,” says Mayor Ulises Cabrera.“This project is a defining moment for the City of Moreno Valley.”The museum opens on September 25, 2026. Tickets are on sale now and start at $29.99. For tickets, go to MorenoValleyMuseum.Additional Images.Museum Renderings:.The New Immersive Van Gogh: The Next Chapter: Production Images:About Lighthouse ImmersiveLighthouse Immersive has revolutionized how people encounter art with blockbuster immersive experiences, including Immersive Van Gogh, Immersive Disney Animation, Immersive Frida Kahlo, Robert Lepage's The Library at Night, the cutting-edge dance show Touch, and Immersive Monet & The Impressionists. Incorporating art, music and state-of-the-art technology, Lighthouse Immersive continues to deliver innovative experiences across North America and the globe.

Carl M. Dameron

Dameron Communications

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City of Moreno Valley and Lighthouse Immersive Open Moreno Valley Museum & ArtSpace and Immersive Van Gogh News Provided By Agility PR Solutions September 26, 2026, 00:23 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Travel & Tourism Industry



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