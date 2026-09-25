KARS-R-US HIGHLIGHTS THE AMERICAN COUNCIL OF THE BLIND AND 65 YEARS OF ADVOCACY AND IMPACT

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Kars-R-Us is proud to highlight its partnership with the American Council of the Blind, a national member-driven organization working to increase independence, security, equality of opportunity and quality of life for people who are blind or have low vision.

Founded in 1961, the American Council of the Blind is celebrating 65 years of advocacy and impact. During that time, ACB and its members have helped advance accessibility and civil rights in areas including transportation, voting, education, employment, healthcare, technology and communications.

“Accessibility creates opportunities for people to participate more fully and independently in everyday life,” said Lisa Frank of Kars-R-Us.“By donating a vehicle to benefit the American Council of the Blind, donors can help support advocacy, education and programs that promote greater inclusion for people who are blind or have low vision.”

ACB offers a wide range of programs and services. Its advocacy and governmental affairs work addresses legislation, public policy and accessibility standards affecting the blindness community. The organization also provides scholarships for students pursuing post-secondary education and helps cover expenses such as tuition, fees and adaptive technology.

Through its Audio Description Project, ACB promotes high-quality audio description in television, movies, streaming media, museums, performing arts and educational materials. ACB Community Events provide free opportunities for people who are blind or have low vision to learn, socialize and connect virtually, while ACB Media delivers accessible programming through internet radio streams and podcasts.

ACB also works with businesses and organizations to improve accessibility across digital and physical environments through its Accessibility Consulting and Compliance Services program.

These programs demonstrate the many ways accessibility can expand independence and opportunity-from helping a student obtain the technology needed for school to advocating for websites, transportation systems and essential services that everyone can use.

Through the vehicle-donation program, supporters can donate cars, trucks, SUVs, vans, recreational vehicles and boats. Vehicles may be accepted even if they are no longer running. Kars-R-Us coordinates the donation process, including arranging vehicle pickup and providing the appropriate donation documentation.

Proceeds from donated vehicles help the American Council of the Blind continue its work on behalf of people who are blind or have low vision throughout the United States.

“A vehicle someone no longer needs can be transformed into support for accessibility, advocacy and opportunity,” Frank added.“It is a practical way for donors to help create a more inclusive society.”

Individuals interested in donating a vehicle to support the American Council of the Blind may call 888-325-4155 or visit and select the American Council of the Blind as the benefiting charity.

Vehicle donations may be tax-deductible. Donors should consult their tax adviser regarding their individual circumstances.

ABOUT THE AMERICAN COUNCIL OF THE BLIND

The American Council of the Blind is a national member-driven organization representing people who are blind or have low vision. Founded in 1961, ACB works to increase independence, security, equality of opportunity and quality of life through advocacy, education, accessible media, scholarships, community programs and other services. Learn more at .

Lisa Frank

Kars-R-Us

+1 626-808-6540

email us here

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KARS-R-US HIGHLIGHTS THE AMERICAN COUNCIL OF THE BLIND AND 65 YEARS OF ADVOCACY AND IMPACT News Provided By Kars-R-Us September 26, 2026, 00:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Social Media



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