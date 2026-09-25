SIR Storm Hits EC: SC Plea Seeks CEC's Prosecution

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)The controversy over the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls escalated sharply on Friday, with a petition in the Supreme Court seeking criminal prosecution of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and an independent probe into the alleged deletion of around 13 crore names from electoral rolls.

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The plea, filed by advocate Shailendra Mani Tripathi through advocate Chand Qureshi, challenges decisions, guidelines and software changes allegedly undertaken by Kumar without the concurrence of the other two Election Commissioners. It seeks that such decisions be declared unconstitutional and void, along with restoration of the original statutory Form 6.

The petitioner has also sought an SIT or judicial inquiry, including a forensic audit of electoral databases, into the alleged deletion of voters during the SIR exercise. The plea names Kumar, Senior Deputy Election Commissioner Maneesh Garg and ECI IT chief Seema Khanna among those against whom prosecution has been sought under provisions of the Representation of the People Act.

The legal challenge comes days after reports that Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had recorded objections on at least 14 occasions over decisions concerning SIR, including changes to Form 6 and the handling of electoral-roll data. The Election Commission has maintained that its final decisions, including those relating to SIR, were unanimous and that differences during internal deliberations are normal.

The controversy also put the ruling alliance under an unusual spotlight, with three NDA allies publicly asking the Election Commission to explain the reported differences.

LJP (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan said the issue could affect public confidence in the electoral system and urged the EC to address the concerns forcefully. TDP leader Lavu Srikrishna Devarayalu and Rashtriya Lok Morcha chief Upendra Kushwaha also called for greater transparency and clarification.

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The Election Commission, meanwhile, has said that differing views among commissioners are part of the deliberative process and that its official decisions carry legal sanction.

Meanwhile, the SIR exercise in Delhi has thrown up another unusual twist, with several prominent personalities-including BJP veteran L K Advani, former vice-president Jagdeep Dhankhar, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal-receiving notices over discrepancies in their electoral records.

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Officials said field verification has since been carried out in most such cases and the names have been reserved for inclusion in the final electoral roll scheduled to be published on November 4.

More than 97 lakh electors figure in Delhi's draft roll, while around 33.13 lakh voters were identified for notices over discrepancies in their enumeration forms, according to officials.

Adding to the pressure, five Left parties-the CPI(M), CPI, CPI(ML)-Liberation, RSP and All India Forward Bloc-have demanded Kumar's removal and a halt to the SIR exercise.

The parties have announced week-long protests across the country from September 26 to October 2, demanding restoration of voting rights for those they allege have been wrongly excluded from electoral rolls and measures to protect the independence and credibility of the Election Commission.

The widening controversy now spans the Supreme Court, the Election Commission, ruling-alliance partners and opposition parties, with questions over the SIR process becoming an increasingly prominent issue in the national debate over electoral rolls.