J&K Leads Uts In Ayushman Card Coverage

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)Jammu and Kashmir has been recognised as the 'Best Performing Union Territory' for achieving saturation of frontline workers with Ayushman Cards under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY).

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The award was presented to the State Health Agency (SHA), J&K, at Aarogya Manthan 2026 held at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi, as part of celebrations marking eight years of AB-PMJAY and five years of the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM).

Virender Kumar, Nodal Officer, SHA J&K, received the award on behalf of the agency from Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Jagat Prakash Nadda.

The ceremony was attended by senior officials of the Union Health Ministry, National Health Authority and other dignitaries.

According to officials, the recognition was the result of the collective efforts of SHA J&K, Chief Medical Officers, district teams, frontline health workers and field functionaries across the Union Territory.

Their efforts at the district and grassroots levels helped ensure that frontline workers were covered with Ayushman Cards and could access the benefits available under the scheme.

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The State Health Agency said the recognition would provide further momentum to its efforts to strengthen AB-PMJAY SEHAT and expand the reach of the scheme across Jammu and Kashmir.