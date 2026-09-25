MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Adyton Grants Stock Options and RSUs

September 25, 2026 6:00 PM EDT | Source: Adyton Resources Corporation

Brisbane, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 25, 2026) - Adyton Resources Corporation (TSXV: ADY) (OTCQB: ADYRF) (FSE: 701) (" Adyton " or the " Company ") announces that its Board of Directors has approved the grant of stock options and restricted share units ("RSUs") under the Company's equity incentive plans.

Grant of Stock Options and RSUs

The Company has granted an aggregate of 11,150,000 stock options and 2,300,000 restricted share units (each an "RSU") to certain directors, officers, employees and a consultant of the Company.

The stock options have been granted under the Company's Amended and Restated Stock Option Plan (the "Option Plan"). Each option entitles the holder to acquire one common share at an exercise price of C$0.50 for a three-year period expiring on September 25, 2029. The options are subject to the vesting requirements of the Option Plan and the applicable option agreements, including a 12-month continuous service requirement, with qualifying prior service credited toward that requirement. Any common shares acquired on exercise of the options will be subject to a contractual resale restriction for a period of 12 months.

The RSUs have been granted under the Company's Amended and Restated Non-Option Omnibus Incentive Plan (the "Omnibus Plan"). Each RSU entitles the holder to settlement in common shares and/or cash in accordance with the provisions of the Omnibus Plan. The RSUs have a scheduled vesting date of September 25, 2027, subject to the applicable continuous service requirements, and are also subject to a performance criterion requiring the 30-day volume weighted average price of the Company's common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange to equal or exceed C$0.50 at any time on or after September 25, 2026 and prior to the expiry of the applicable restriction period on December 31, 2029. The RSUs may not vest prior to September 25, 2027. Any common shares issued on settlement of the RSUs will be subject to a contractual resale restriction for a period of 12 months.

For further information please contact:

Tim Crossley, Chief Executive Officer

E‐mail: ...

Phone: +61 7 3854 2389

Phone: +1 778 549 6768

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

ABOUT ADYTON RESOURCES CORPORATION

Adyton Resources Corporation is focused on the development of gold and copper resources in world class mineral jurisdictions. It currently has a portfolio of highly prospective mineral exploration projects in Papua New Guinea on which it is exploring to expand its identified gold Inferred and Indicated Mineral Resources and expand on its recent significant copper drill intercepts on the 100% owned Feni Island ‎project. The Company's mineral exploration projects are located on the Pacific Ring of Fire on easy to access island locations which hosts several globally significant copper and gold deposits including the Lihir gold mine and ‎Panguna copper/gold mine on Bougainville Island, both neighboring projects to the ‎Company's Feni Island project.

Adyton has a total Mineral Resource Estimate inventory within its PNG portfolio of projects comprising indicated resources of 441,000 ounces gold and inferred resources of 2,086,000 ounces gold.

The Feni Island Project currently has a mineral ‎resource prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 dated October 14, 2021, which has outlined an initial inferred ‎mineral resource of 60.4 million tonnes at an average grade of 0.75 g/t Au, for contained gold of 1,460,000 ounces, ‎assuming a cut-off grade of 0.5 g/t Au. See the NI 43-101 technical report entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Feni Gold-Copper Property, New Ireland ‎Province, Papua New Guinea prepared for Adyton Resources by Mark Berry (MAIG), Simon ‎Tear (MIGI PGeo), Matthew White (MAIG) and Andy Thomas (MAIG), each an independent mining consultant ‎and "qualified person" as defined in NI 43-101, available under Adyton's profile on SEDAR+ at . Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and have not demonstrated economic viability.

The Fergusson Island Project currently has a mineral resource prepared in accordance with NI 43-101, which outlined an indicated mineral resource of 10.19 million tonnes at an average grade of 1.35 g/t Au for contained gold of 441,000 ounces and an inferred mineral resource of 21.2 million tonnes at an average grade of 0.92 g/t Au for contained gold of 626,000 ounces, both inferred and indicated resources used a 0.4g/t Au cut-off grade.

See the technical report dated 12 July, 2026, entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report on Gameta Au Project Fergusson Island, Papua New Guinea" prepared for Adyton Resources by Louis Cohalan (MAIG), an independent mining consultant ‎and "Qualified Person" as defined in NI 43-101, available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at . Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and have not demonstrated economic viability.

See the technical report dated January 7, 2026, entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report on Wapolu Gold Project" prepared for Adyton Resources by Louis Cohalan (MAIG), an independent mining consultant ‎and "Qualified Person" as defined in NI 43-101, available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at . Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and have not demonstrated economic viability.

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Forward-looking statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements are based on the expectations, estimates and projections of the Company as of the date of this press release and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the vesting and settlement of the RSUs, the satisfaction of the applicable performance criteria, including the achievement of the specified 30-day volume weighted average price of the Company's common shares, and the vesting and exercise of the stock options.

Forward-looking statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, estimates, expectations, analyses and opinions as of the date such statements are made, including assumptions regarding the continued service of the applicable holders, the future trading price and liquidity of the Company's common shares, the satisfaction of applicable vesting and performance conditions, and compliance with the terms of the Company's equity incentive plans and applicable regulatory requirements.

Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated, including changes in the market price of the Company's common shares, the failure to satisfy applicable vesting or performance conditions, changes in securities markets, changes in applicable laws or regulatory requirements, and the other risks described in the Company's public disclosure documents filed under its profile on SEDAR+.

Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

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Source: Adyton Resources Corporation