For The Woman Who Learned To Survive By Disappearing -“The Girl I Had To Go Back And Save” By Kiesha Walker

MENAFN - GetNews) Evangelist and author Kiesha Walker releases "The Girl I Had to Go Back and Save" via Kharis Publishing, guiding readers toward emotional restoration and freedom.

AURORA, Ill. - September 25, 2026 - Countless women have become experts at survival. They are the strong ones, the dependable ones, the ones who never fall apart - and quietly, they are exhausted. Behind the competence is a little girl who learned long ago to shrink her needs, perform for approval, and accept crumbs as connection because no one told her she mattered. She grew up, but the wound didn't. The Girl I Had to Go Back and Save: A Journey of Healing Childhood Wounds, Breaking Generational Cycles, and Becoming the Safe Place You Needed, the new book by ordained evangelist Kiesha Walker released today by Kharis Publishing, was written for her - and for every woman who has confused surviving with healing.

The problem the book names is one that hides in plain sight: unhealed childhood wounds - rejection, abandonment, instability, feeling unseen - don't disappear with age. They quietly shape a woman's relationships, her sense of worth, and the patterns she unknowingly passes to the people she loves. Many women don't even have language for what they carry. They only know they feel stuck, over-responsible, and strangely alone even when surrounded by people.

The Girl I Had to Go Back and Save solves that problem by offering not just insight but a guided path to healing. With rare honesty and tenderness, Walker invites readers to return to the little girl within and bring her into the healing presence of God. This is more than a book to read; it is an invitation to heal. Each chapter weaves the author's own story of instability, abandonment, and hard-won restoration together with Scripture, reflection questions, healing declarations, and prayer - so readers can do the real, gentle work of restoration at their own pace or in a group.

The reader's journey is deliberately compassionate. It begins with permission to be honest about the pain of being unseen and unheard. It moves through understanding the fear that abandonment created and confronting the lies that shaped one's identity. It builds the courage to return to the inner child, gather the broken pieces, and rediscover one's God-given worth. And it culminates in two liberating outcomes: breaking generational cycles so the pain isn't passed to those we love, and becoming the safe place we always needed. Readers finish feeling seen, validated, and never alone - pointed steadily toward freedom, wholeness, and joy.

Early readers describe a book that meets them at heart level. "From the very first pages, this book drew me in with its vulnerability, wisdom, and truth. Kiesha writes in a way that reaches both the heart and the spirit," writes reviewer Antuan W. "So many women have learned how to survive while silently carrying the wounds of their childhood, and this book gives language, hope, and healing to that journey... I am already thinking of the daughters, nieces, and women in my life who need this book in their hands. It is tender, honest, and incredibly restorative."

Kiesha Walker is an ordained evangelist, speaker, and author dedicated to helping women find healing and wholeness in Christ. Grounded in biblical truth and forged through her own story of transformation, she is passionate about inner healing, emotional restoration, and freedom from the wounds of the past. She knows this journey firsthand - she grew up learning to survive rather than live, navigating abandonment, instability, and feeling unseen, before discovering that the God who saw that little girl was ready to make her whole. Out of that healing came her calling: to help other women return to the wounded places within and meet God there. She writes not as one who has arrived, but as one who is being made whole - and everything she is healing, she often says, is for the generations who come after her.

The Girl I Had to Go Back and Save is published by Kharis Publishing, an imprint of Kharis Media LLC, an independent publisher committed to books that inform, inspire, and transform. The 110-page book is available in eBook, paperback, and hardcover through major retailers worldwide, with quantity discounts available for women's ministries, small groups, and book clubs.

To mark the launch, the Kindle/eBook edition is available for just $0.99 from September 25 through October 2, 2026 - a tender, low-barrier way to begin your own healing or to place this message in the hands of the women you love before the offer ends.

You were never the problem. Your story matters. And it is never too late to go back for her. Read The Girl I Had to Go Back and Save, share it with a daughter, sister, or friend, and begin the journey home - to yourself, and to God.



Amazon (Kindle eBook):

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Walmart (paperback): Kharis Publishing:

About Kharis Publishing:

Kharis Publishing, an imprint of Kharis Media LLC, is an independent publisher of nonfiction and fiction dedicated to giving voice to authors whose stories and ideas inform, inspire, and transform readers. Kharis products are available at special quantity discounts for bulk purchases for sales promotions, premiums, fundraising, and educational needs.