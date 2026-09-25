MENAFN - GetNews)KLINGER DENMARK and WIKA are both well-known suppliers to Danish industry, but their profiles are different.

WIKA is a global manufacturer with a particularly strong position in pressure and temperature measurement. The company also offers solutions for level, flow, force and calibration.

KLINGER DENMARK offers process instrumentation as part of a broader portfolio that also includes valves, gaskets, seals, expansion joints and technical service.

The difference can be summarised as follows: WIKA is a highly specialised and strong instrumentation manufacturer, while KLINGER DENMARK is a technical full-service supplier that can assist with the entire process installation surrounding the instrument.

WIKA's Strength in Pressure and Temperature

WIKA is particularly known for its extensive range of:



Pressure gauges

Digital pressure gauges

Pressure sensors

Pressure transmitters

Pressure switches

Diaphragm seals

Thermometers

Resistance thermometers

Temperature transmitters

Temperature switches

Thermowells Calibration equipment

WIKA Denmark offers solutions within pressure, temperature, level, force, flow and calibration and has a local technical organisation with experience from Danish industry.

WIKA's strength lies in both the breadth and depth of its measuring instrument portfolio. Customers can choose from standard products as well as more specialised instrument versions for demanding applications.

Easy Access to Standard Instruments

WIKA operates an online shop where customers can configure and order a range of standard instruments directly from the manufacturer. This includes pressure and temperature products, level instruments, flow switches and calibration equipment.

This is an advantage when the customer:



Knows the technical requirements

Has a product number or a clear specification

Requires a standard component

Has in-house instrumentation specialists Is able to assess process conditions and materials independently

For an experienced technical buyer, this direct access can make the purchasing process simple and efficient.

The Challenge Often Comes Before the Product Is Ordered

However, not all instrumentation tasks can be solved simply by selecting a product based on pressure range, temperature and process connection.

It is necessary to assess questions such as:



Is the application based on absolute, gauge or differential pressure?

Are pressure surges or pulsations present?

Is the medium aggressive, viscous or prone to crystallisation?

Can the instrument withstand the process temperature?

Is there a risk of clogging?

Is a diaphragm seal required?

Are vibrations present?

Does the instrument need to allow hygienic cleaning?

Are the materials compatible with the medium? How should the instrument be isolated and serviced?

This is where technical advice becomes crucial.

KLINGER DENMARK Assesses the Entire Measuring Point

KLINGER DENMARK offers instrumentation together with valves, gaskets, seals and other process components. The company also provides service, troubleshooting and calibration.

This means that KLINGER DENMARK can assist with more than simply selecting a transmitter or pressure gauge.

For a pressure measurement application, KLINGER DENMARK can, for example, take into account:



The shut-off valve

The instrument valve

The impulse line

The diaphragm seal

The gasket

The process connection

Material selection

Calibration options Protection against temperature and pulsations

This overall approach can be crucial to the service life of the instrument and the stability of the measurement.

Calibration Is a Major WIKA Strength

WIKA has significant expertise in calibration technology.

The company offers both calibration instruments and calibration services. Within pressure calibration, the range includes handheld instruments, pressure controllers, deadweight testers and precision instruments. WIKA also provides calibration services both in its own laboratories and at customer sites.

Within temperature calibration, WIKA offers, among other things, reference thermometers, portable calibrators, calibration baths and temperature calibration services.

WIKA will therefore often be a very strong choice for customers working extensively with calibration and metrology.

KLINGER DENMARK's Approach to Service

KLINGER DENMARK provides calibration and servicing of process instruments, but the company's service capabilities also cover other parts of the installation.

This enables KLINGER DENMARK to address operational issues more broadly.

If a pressure measurement deviates, for example, the cause may be:



Instrument calibration

A clogged impulse line

A defective instrument valve

Temperature effects

Incorrect installation

Leakage

Pulsations Changes in the process

Calibration can document whether the instrument is measuring correctly, but it does not necessarily solve the problem within the installation.

KLINGER DENMARK can assist with both the instrument itself and the surrounding mechanical components.

Who Has the Broadest Manufacturer Portfolio?

WIKA is a manufacturer and will naturally offer solutions from its own product range. This provides strong product consistency and direct access to the manufacturer's technical expertise.

KLINGER DENMARK operates as a technical supplier across several product areas and can put together solutions combining instrumentation, valves and sealing technology.

The most appropriate approach depends on the customer's requirements.

If the customer has already decided that a WIKA product is the right solution, working directly with WIKA may be the obvious choice.

If, on the other hand, the customer is uncertain about which instrument or installation type will solve the task most effectively, KLINGER DENMARK's broader technical advice may provide greater value.

Pressure Measurement Is Also About Safety

Errors in pressure measurement can have serious consequences.

An incorrect or unstable signal can lead to:



Incorrect process control

Poor product quality

Unnecessary energy consumption

Overpressure

Equipment damage

Safety risks Production downtime

It is therefore essential to choose an instrument that is suitable for both the medium and the operating conditions.

KLINGER DENMARK's experience with valves, gaskets and seals gives the company a strong basis for assessing safety across the entire measuring point.

When Should You Choose WIKA?

WIKA may be the best choice when:



The customer wants a specialised manufacturer of pressure or temperature instruments

Advanced calibration technology is required

The customer knows the exact product specification

Standard products need to be configured and ordered quickly

The company wants to standardise on WIKA The task primarily concerns the measuring instrument itself

When Should You Choose KLINGER DENMARK?

KLINGER DENMARK is particularly relevant when:



The customer needs assistance in defining the solution

The instrument must be combined with valves and seals

The process conditions are complex

The problem may involve both the instrument and the installation

Several product areas need to be purchased and serviced together The customer wants a single technical partner for the entire measuring point

Conclusion: KLINGER DENMARK or WIKA?

WIKA is an exceptionally strong manufacturer within pressure, temperature and calibration. For customers with clear specifications and a need for specialised measurement technology, WIKA can be an excellent choice.

KLINGER DENMARK has a stronger position when the task involves more than simply purchasing an instrument.

KLINGER DENMARK can help assess the entire installation, including valves, process connections, gaskets, materials and service requirements. This gives the customer a solution that is not only correct on the product datasheet, but also designed to operate reliably under actual process conditions.

For companies seeking a complete technical solution rather than a single component, KLINGER DENMARK will therefore often be the better choice.

About

Founded in 2021, CB Herald is a data research company based out of Denmark. CB Herald is on a mission to bring authentic analysis of businesses with full transparency and authenticity.