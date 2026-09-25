Orly Bekiri Unveils New Single And Official Video,“Sunshine And Blue Skies”

MENAFN - GetNews) The young pop artist continues building a story-driven catalog with a hopeful new release.

Recording artist Orly Bekiri is expanding her growing pop catalog with “Sunshine and Blue Skies,” a new single accompanied by an official music video. Blending youthful pop energy with relatable storytelling and heartfelt emotion, the release invites listeners to look toward brighter possibilities.

A cinematic opening helps establish the song's atmosphere before its uplifting title comes into focus. The official video adds a visual dimension to the release and introduces audiences to another chapter in Bekiri's developing creative world.

“'Sunshine and Blue Skies' is about making room for hope and remembering that brighter moments can still be ahead,” says Orly.“I hope listeners find something uplifting in it and make the song their own.”

Watch the official video for“Sunshine and Blue Skies.”

A Story-Driven Pop Catalog

Bekiri's previous releases include “Strawberry Girl,”“Dear Summer” and “Dreaming.” Across her music, she pairs pop sensibility with expressive storytelling and an emphasis on self-belief. Her visual approach draws inspiration from storytelling, fashion and film, helping shape a distinct identity across her releases.

Her creative team includes Executive Producer Eric T. Johnson of N.I. Music Group and songwriter Danny Jacobson. Johnson is the founder of N.I. Music Group and works in artist development and production; Jacobson contributes as a songwriter. Together, the team supports Bekiri as she continues developing her sound and bringing her original material to listeners.

About Orly Bekiri

Orly Bekiri is a rising young pop recording artist whose music blends youthful energy with relatable storytelling and heartfelt emotion. With releases including“Strawberry Girl,”“Dear Summer,”“Dreaming” and“Sunshine and Blue Skies,” she is building a catalog that encourages listeners to embrace their feelings, believe in themselves and follow their dreams.