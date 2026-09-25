Lightning Dtprep Offers 25% Off Halftone Software For DTF To Celebrate PRINTING United Expo 2026

MENAFN - GetNews)The real-time DTF halftone software for Photoshop and the browser removes white haze and saves ink. The offer runs through Nov. 10, and the discounted rate is locked in for the life of the subscription Plugins announced a 25% discount on Lightning DTPrep, its real-time halftone software for DTF and DTG printing, to celebrate PRINTING United Expo 2026. New subscribers can use code EXPO25 through Nov. 10, 2026, with the discounted rate locked in for the life of the

Orlando, Fla. - September 25, 2026 - Lightning Plugins today announced a 25% discount on Lightning DTPrep, its halftone software for DTF (direct-to-film) and DTG printing, to celebrate PRINTING United Expo 2026, held September 23–25 in Las Vegas. Through Nov. 10, 2026, new subscribers can use code EXPO25 at lightningplugins/dtprep. The code applies to the DTPrep Photoshop plugin, DTPrep Web, and other Lightning Plugins tools, including Lightning Rez Fixer.

Semi-transparent pixels are one of the most common causes of failed DTF prints. Adhesive powder clings to soft fades and shadows and leaves a cloudy white haze on the garment. The standard fix in Photoshop takes several manual steps: duplicate the layer, convert to grayscale, adjust levels, and convert to bitmap. It usually takes a lot of trial and error to get a clean result. DTPrep replaces that process with a single panel where printers can set halftones and see the result instantly.

Real-Time Halftone Software Built for DTF Printing

DTPrep converts transparency into solid halftone dots, and the pattern updates live as the user moves the sliders. Users can choose a round-dot or line pattern and adjust its frequency and angle. The software also cleans up the stray transparent pixels that cause white haze. Its color knockout feature removes a chosen background color, such as the shirt color, from the artwork, which cuts ink use and gives the print a softer feel. Several preview modes let printers check their artwork before committing it to film.

Works in Photoshop or Any Browser

The Photoshop plugin supports Photoshop 23.3 and later. Designers who work in Canva, Affinity, or Procreate can export an image and prep it in DTPrep Web at dtprep, with no Photoshop required.

"I create my tools around problems that I personally experience. Prepping artwork for DTF was always a slow process. Every DTF shop I talked to was fighting the same haze problem with the same slow, guess-and-check workflow. I built DTPrep so you can see the halftone updates in real-time," said Jason Murphy, founder of Lightning Plugins.

Early users report big time savings. "I have to admit that I haven't prepped a file manually since I got my hands on this," said Mike H. of That T-Shirt Dude.

Pricing and Availability

Lightning DTPrep for Photoshop regularly costs $7.99 per month or only $60 per year. With code EXPO25, new subscribers save 25%, and the discounted rate stays locked in for the life of the subscription. The code also applies to DTPrep Web and other Lightning Plugins tools through Nov. 10, 2026. Every plan includes a 7-day money-back guarantee. Video tutorials are available on the Lightning Plugins YouTube channel.

About Lightning Plugins

Lightning Plugins is an independent software developer based in Orlando, Florida, and a member of PRINTING United Alliance. It builds Adobe Photoshop plugins and browser-based tools for print shops and designers, including Lightning DTPrep halftone software and graphics upscaler Lightning Rez Fixer. Learn more at lightningplugins