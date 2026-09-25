Million Dollar Brows Brings Personalized Microblading And Permanent Makeup To The New England Region This Fall

MENAFN - GetNews)Hampton Falls clinic spotlights its full treatment menu as busy professionals across six states look for smarter alternatives to a daily makeup routine.

Million Dollar Brows, a New Hampshire-licensed permanent makeup clinic at 87 Lafayette Road, Unit 9, Hampton Falls, NH 03844, is drawing attention to its full range of microblading and permanent makeup services this season. Founder Elizabeth, who holds a current NH state license, completed 1,500 hours of state-required apprenticeship, and has performed over 1,000 procedures across her career, built the clinic specifically for people who want to look polished every day without spending time on it. The clinic serves clients from New Hampshire, Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, New York, and Rhode Island.

What Sets the Approach Apart Not every brow treatment is the right fit for every person, and getting that wrong before the first stroke of pigment is the most common reason clients end up disappointed after healing. At Million Dollar Brows, Elizabeth starts each appointment with a personalized consultation. She evaluates facial structure, skin type, existing brow pattern, and the client's actual goals before selecting any technique. From there, she hand-maps the design to that person's natural anatomy rather than applying a stencil, because symmetry on a face isn't geometric. It follows bone structure, muscle movement, and the way features relate to each other.

Clients with oily skin, for instance, tend to see hairline strokes soften more quickly than those with drier skin, because surface oils interact with pigment in the upper dermis over time. That's not a reason to avoid the procedure. It's a reason to choose the right variation from the start, whether that means microshading, a combination technique, or ombré powder brows rather than microblading alone. That kind of pre-procedure judgment is where real results are protected, and it's a detail that only becomes obvious after you've seen the range of healing outcomes firsthand.

The process doesn't end when a client walks out the door. After the procedure, clients receive detailed aftercare guidance, and a follow-up touch-up appointment is scheduled once the brows have fully healed. Pigment heals unevenly across the skin, and the touch-up is where the final shape gets locked in. Skipping that step, or working with a provider who doesn't build it in, is where most "it faded too fast" complaints actually begin.

A Full Menu of Services 3D microblading and brow work are at the center of what Million Dollar Brows does, but they're not the whole picture. The clinic also offers permanent eyeliner for clients who want to eliminate or simplify their eye makeup routine. Lip blush adds a natural, lasting flush that removes the need for daily lip liner or lipstick without reading as overdone. For lash-focused clients, the clinic provides lash lift and tint and full eyelash extensions.

Waxing and skin needling with collagen induction therapy round out the service menu, giving clients options at different stages of a broader skincare and cosmetic routine.

Every service is designed around the same principle: enhance what's already there rather than replace it. The goal is to wake up looking like yourself on a good day, without doing anything to get there.

Elizabeth has spent over 10 years in the beauty industry and pursued training across multiple states to stay current with technique and skin science. That background shapes how she approaches each client, including those with cosmetic sensitivities or allergies to conventional makeup ingredients, for whom semi-permanent and permanent options often represent a genuinely different quality of daily life.

The clinic is open Monday through Saturday, 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM. Appointments can be booked online at milliondollarbrows or by phone at 603-387-4173.

About Million Dollar Brows

Million Dollar Brows is a New Hampshire-licensed permanent makeup clinic in Hampton Falls, NH, specializing in microblading, microshading, ombré powder brows, permanent eyeliner, lip blush, eyelash extensions, lash lifts, lash tints, skin needling, and waxing. Founder Elizabeth holds a current NH state license, completed 1,500 hours of state-required apprenticeship, and has performed over 1,000 procedures. The clinic is open Monday through Saturday and serves clients across New Hampshire, Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, New York, and Rhode Island.