INEZ Brings Built-In Comfort To Designer Heels

MENAFN - GetNews) New York-based INEZ brings together feminine design, Spanish craftsmanship, and its proprietary Comfort Architecture to create heels made for modern women.

NEW YORK - September 25, 2026 - INEZ, a New York-based direct-to-consumer women's footwear brand founded by Hannah Spinelli and Tony Musso, is redefining the way comfort can be part of a beautifully designed heel.

Founded in New York City in 2018, INEZ began with a simple belief: women should not have to choose between a beautiful pair of heels and a shoe they actually want to wear.

That belief has shaped every part of the brand. From the silhouette and leather to the construction and internal support, INEZ approaches each shoe as a complete experience. Comfort is not treated as an afterthought. It is considered from the very beginning through the brand's proprietary Inez Comfort Architecture.

Where Beauty and Comfort Meet

At the heart of every INEZ heel is the Inez Comfort Architecture, an internal system developed specifically for the brand.

Inside each INEZ heel, carefully selected materials work together to create a softer, more supportive experience with every step. The insole combines supple kidskin leather with multiple layers of advanced foam, helping cushion the foot while reducing the feeling of concentrated pressure.

The interior construction also includes cushioning in the heel to soften the impact of walking and structured support through the arch to help keep the foot comfortably supported. Under the forefoot, a firmer layer of foam helps spread pressure more evenly while adding a subtle sense of responsiveness as you move.

From the outside, the focus remains on the things that make a heel beautiful: the shape, the leather, the proportions, and the details. Inside, thoughtful construction is working quietly to create a more comfortable wearing experience.

The Beauty of Spanish Craftsmanship

INEZ pairs its modern approach to comfort with the tradition of Spanish shoemaking.

Each pair is crafted by experienced artisans who bring decades of knowledge to the process. Leather is carefully selected for its quality and character, then shaped and finished with attention to every detail.

The result is a shoe where craftsmanship can be felt in the details. The way the leather is finished, the way the shoe is balanced, the precision of the seams, and the construction of the insole all contribute to the final experience.

INEZ also incorporates principles informed by biomechanics and engineering into its internal design. Modern thinking and traditional craftsmanship come together without either one overpowering the other.

The technology stays behind the scenes. The beauty stays front and center.

Designed for the Woman Wearing Them

Since launching in 2018, INEZ has remained focused on one category: beautifully designed heels that are made with comfort in mind.

That focus influences every new design. A shoe must have an elegant silhouette, quality materials, thoughtful construction, and the internal support that has become central to the INEZ approach.

The brand is led by a team with distinct creative and business roles. Hannah Spinelli serves as Creative Director, overseeing the brand's creative vision. Tony Musso serves as CEO, leading the company and its growth. Nora Burrows serves as Art Director and Head of Marketing, bringing together INEZ's visual identity and customer experience.

Together, the team approaches footwear from both a design and lifestyle perspective. The goal is not simply to create another beautiful heel, but to create one that feels considered from the inside out.

A Different Way to Think About Heels

When choosing a pair of designer heels, women naturally notice the silhouette, color, leather, and overall aesthetic first. But what happens inside the shoe matters, too.

The shape of the insole, the placement of cushioning, the level of support, the quality of the materials, and the way the shoe is constructed can all influence how it feels to wear.

INEZ believes those details deserve just as much thought as the design women see.

Its approach is rooted in a simple idea: beauty and comfort do not have to compete.

A heel can feel feminine without feeling fragile. It can be beautifully crafted without feeling overly precious. And it can be designed to complement a woman's wardrobe while still being thoughtful about the woman wearing it.

That balance is what INEZ continues to pursue with every pair.

To learn more about INEZ and its approach to comfortable designer heels, visit ine or follow @inez on Instagra.

About INEZ

INEZ is a New York-based direct-to-consumer women's footwear brand founded in 2018 by Hannah Spinelli and Tony Musso. The brand creates designer heels that bring together feminine design, Spanish craftsmanship, fine materials, and the proprietary Inez Comfort Architecture. Each pair is thoughtfully constructed with integrated support and multilayer cushioning designed to create a more considered wearing experience. Hannah Spinelli serves as Creative Director, Tony Musso as CEO, and Nora Burrows as Art Director and Head of Marketing.

Contact:...