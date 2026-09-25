Economic Club of Las Vegas, along with the CEO of NV Energy, to discuss the impacts of data centers and energy infrastructure in Southern Nevada.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Economic Club of Las Vegas is scheduled to host the“Energy and Technology Development in Southern Nevada: Part 1” luncheon on October 13th, 2026, at Park MGM, as part of its two-part series. The event will take place from 11:30 AM to 1:30 PM, with the room location to be determined. Guests are encouraged to arrive before 11:30 AM for preliminary check-in.Presenter for the event is Brandon Barkhuff, President and Chief Executive Officer-NV Energy.General memberships for the Economic Club of Las Vegas are now being offered through nominations.About the Economic Club of Las Vegas:The Economic Club of Las Vegas is a non-profit, non-partisan, and non-political organization designed for members to share their perspectives on social, economic, and political conditions in the United States and abroad. The club is designed to provide an independent and open forum for member discussion and debate on national and global economics and public policy. Throughout the year, nationally and globally renowned speakers are invited to share their views and perspectives on the current climate. General memberships are now being accepted for the Economic Club of Las Vegas. To join today or for more information, visit .Thank You to Our SponsorsGold Sponsors- MGM Resorts International- Heck Wealth Management- BPM- Western Alliance BankSilver Sponsors- UNLV Lee Business School & Center for Business and Economic Research (CBER)

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Economic Club of Las Vegas to Host 'Energy and Technology Development in Southern Nevada: Part 1' Luncheon Event News Provided By HWM Marketing September 25, 2026, 23:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Energy Industry



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