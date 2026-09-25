Stalin Slams Vijay, Questions TVK's Claim Of Being A 'Pure Force'

Stalin slams Vijay's 'pure force' jibe

Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin slammed Chief Minister Vijay over his remarks during his campaign in Madurantakam, questioning how the Chief Minister can call the“TVK a pure force and the DMK an evil force.”

In a post on X, Stalin said,“Mr. Vijay says he has stopped acting in films but continues to act before the people. I watched your dialogue delivery at today's shooting in Madurantakam. I have a few questions for you.” He further asked,“How can you speak without hesitation that TVK is a pure force and the DMK is an evil force, while keeping Maragatham Kumaravel, whom you bought over from the AIADMK and fielded as your party's candidate, by your side? Is buying MLAs of the NDA even before the indelible ink on people's fingers faded what you call a pure force?”

DMK chief counters other allegations

He also questioned Vijay's claim that the "DMK and BJP were not different", asking how often the TVK had spoken against the BJP or organised protests against it since the party was launched.

Referring to Vijay's remarks on women and alleged abuse by DMK members, Stalin asked him to examine the "track record" of what he called the Chief Minister's "virtual abusers".

On the Veeramani POCSO case, Stalin hit back at Vijay's demand that he "open his mouth" on the issue. He said he had already explained his position and questioned whether Vijay had failed to follow developments in newspapers and television.

Stalin further referred to the Karur tragedy, saying he had only stated that "no leader would want his cadre to die" and accused Vijay of lowering political discourse. He asked Vijay to introspect and consider whether he was speaking with the dignity expected of the Chief Minister's office.

SIT to probe POCSO case

Meanwhile, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed to probe the POCSO case linked to Gem Granite Veeramani. "As per the orders of the Director General of Police (DGP/HoPF), Tamil Nadu, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) comprising police officers has been constituted to investigate the POCSO case related to Gem Granite's R Veeramani,' said Tamil Nadu police.

The SIT will conduct a detailed investigation into the case and examine all relevant aspects and individuals connected with the matter.

Bypoll Schedule

Polling for the Madurantakam and Dharapuram bypolls is scheduled for October 6, while counting will take place on October 9. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)