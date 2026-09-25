MENAFN - GetNews) Pierson, Gifford, Lueck, Sherman, and Wiggins expose how fraud infiltrates every level of American healthcare, and why billions in annual losses demand bold, systemic reform.

UNITED STATES - September 25, 2026 - A silent epidemic. A system in crisis. A call to action. That is the diagnosis delivered in Healthcare Fraud: America's Incurable Disease, It Must Be Eradicated, a new book by authors Pierson, Gifford, Lueck, Sherman, and Wiggins that lays bare the depth and complexity of fraud within the U.S. healthcare system, and argues that current solutions fall far short of what is needed.

Tracing the roots of healthcare fraud back to the Civil War-era False Claims Act (also known as the Lincoln Act and the Qui Tam statute), the authors document how schemes such as phantom billing, upcoding, code jamming, kickbacks, and false certification have proliferated across providers, laboratories, distributors, and corporations alike. Rigorous research and real-world case examples show, chapter by chapter, how fraud is enabled, and why the enforcement system built to stop it, principally a reactive“The authors believe that by switching America's Healthcare payment system from Pay and Chase to, Chase then Pay that the annual savings would be $600billion in fraud and abuse dollars” model, has struggled to keep pace.

THE COST OF INACTION

“Healthcare fraud is not a victimless crime,” the authors write.“It steals billions from taxpayers, drives up costs, compromises patient care, and erodes trust in our healthcare system.” The book contends that the rewards of healthcare fraud are significantly greater, and the penalties forlighter, than those associated with drug trafficking in the United States, a disparity the authors say has allowed the problem to metastasize for more than 150 years.

INSIDE THE BOOK



The true cost of healthcare fraud, and who ultimately pays the price

The schemes, enablers, and systemic vulnerabilities driving the crisis

The devastating impact of fraud on patients and communities

Why enforcement alone isn't enough to solve the problem Bold, actionable strategies aimed at eradicating the epidemic



WHO SHOULD READ IT

The authors position the book as essential reading for policymakers, healthcare leaders, practitioners, investigators, and every citizen who believes the U.S. healthcare system can, and must, be better. Their message is direct: the diagnosis is clear, and the time to act is now.

ABOUT JOHN SHERMAN

John Sherman is a co-author of Healthcare Fraud: America's Incurable Disease, alongside Steven Pierson and Timothy Gifford. The book examines healthcare fraud in the United States and discusses the scale and challenges associated with detecting and preventing fraudulent activity. Sherman is also listed as the author of So You Want to Cure Healthcare?: The Medicine May Be Too Bitter, reflecting his broader interest in healthcare-related issues.

For more information send an email via....