London, UK - 25 September, 2026 - Dan M. Jones has won the Best SEO in the UK award from Dynamic SEO Pro. The Manchester based search engine optimization specialist finished first in a field made up of the country's most respected search professionals.

Dynamic SEO Pro's researchers look for real results in hard markets, wins that have been repeated on more than one website and knowledge the person has put on public record through case studies and educational resources.

Jones is very public with case studies and videos backing up his expertise: one location page his team built brought a client £70,000 in business opportunities during its first 15 days online. In another campaign he took over almost the whole first page of Google for a client's main keyword.

Jones has worked on hundreds of websites and ranked thousands of keywords since 2013, lasting through Panda, Penguin, the Medic update, every Helpful Content update and the move into AI driven search. Each of those changes wiped out a wave of practitioners who only knew one way of working. Jones rebuilt his methods each time and kept getting results on the other side.

He also shares the work as well as doing it. His book, What Is SEO? Understand Search Engine Optimisation Faster Than You Ever Thought Possible, takes a total beginner to a solid grasp of search in about two hours. He also recently released SEO Demystified, an online SEO course covering every core skill a beginner SEO needs which has taught thousands of people across the world for free.

Jones founded On Top Marketing in 2020 and still leads it today. The Manchester agency serves local service firms, eCommerce brands and B2B companies across the UK. He built it around a solid team instead of farming the work out. He wrote the procedures himself, then hired and trained the people who run them, so clients get the same standard of work whoever is on the account. He also runs one of the fastest growing SEO channels online, and the audience he has gained in the last twelve months shows how quickly his influence in UK search is spreading.

A big part of his edge comes from his network, with Jones putting a substantial amount of time into attending conferences and industry events. He also keeps a wide circle of SEO specialists he checks in with regularly to keep him on top of what's working in search right now, instead of what worked last year.

His contacts go far past the well known faces and into the operators running large campaigns out of the spotlight. Those are often the people who spot a change first, and Jones hears about it from them directly.

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Dynamic SEO Pro is an SEO-focused organization that researches and recognizes leading search engine optimization specialists based on their results, expertise, case studies, and contributions to the SEO industry.