Brainwin Launches Gamified App Blocker That Lets Iphone Users Earn Screen Time Through Healthy Habits Tracker

Austin, Texas - 25 September, 2026 - BrainWin has launched a gamified app blocker for iPhone that turns access to social media and video apps into something the user has to earn. The app is available now on the App Store and is aimed at people who want to reduce doomscrolling without giving up their apps entirely. Instead of a simple on-off switch, BrainWin blocks apps such as TikTok, Instagram, YouTube and X, awards brain points for completing healthy tasks, and lets the user spend those points on a timed unlock window. When the points run out, the block returns automatically.

The system runs on a simple exchange. The user picks a blocklist during setup, which the company says takes about two minutes, and chooses tasks from a built-in library or creates custom ones with point values they set themselves. A morning walk, twenty pages of a book, a workout, a study session or ten minutes of cleaning each add points to the balance. Opening a blocked app costs points, and the app blocke that trades effort for screen time enforces the lock at system level rather than through reminders or pop-ups.

That enforcement is built on Apple's own Screen Time and FamilyControls framework, the same mechanism used by parental controls. BrainWin does not use a VPN profile, traffic inspection or a background process, which means the block works offline and does not affect battery use. Websites can be placed behind the same lock as apps, so switching from a blocked app to its mobile site in Safari is covered too. Blocks can also be scheduled for set hours, and the company notes that many users keep social apps blocked during work or study hours and let a deep-work session pay for their evening entertainment.

Privacy is a stated design principle. BrainWin has no account, no ads and no trackers. Blocking rules, tasks and point balances stay on the device, and the only data the company receives is feedback or feature requests that users actively choose to send. The app is free to download, with an optional Pro subscription for unlimited blocking; current pricing is listed in the app.

Owner of BrainWin, said: "Most screen time tools either show you a scary usage graph or lock everything and hope you don't switch it off. We wanted something that changes the number instead. If a walk is what stands between you and your feed, the walk gets done, and the scroll afterwards doesn't come with the usual guilt. Over a few weeks the tasks stop feeling like the price of admission and start feeling like the things you do anyway."

The company describes the approach as applied behavioural science rather than a willpower contest. Its argument is that adding a small amount of friction in front of a habit loop interrupts the autopilot behaviour before willpower is ever tested, and that rewards paid for with effort feel different from rewards taken on impulse. The habit tracker app with built-in incentiv side of the app deliberately avoids streaks; missing a day does not reset anything, the apps simply stay locked until the user picks the tasks back up.

BrainWin also positions the product as a longer-term alternative to cold-turkey approaches. Rather than quitting apps outright, which the company says tends to end in a relapse binge, the digital detox ap approach that keeps apps available but priced allows moderated use that can be sustained for months rather than a weekend.

Development is shaped by users. Feature requests are submitted and upvoted inside the app and tracked publicly through review, planned, in-progress and completed stages. Weekly detox challenges, one of the most requested features, have already shipped, while self-created mini tasks and customisable skins for the brain mascot are in review and planned respectively. The team also publishes guides on doomscrolling and screen time limit covering why feeds are difficult to put down and why time limits alone tend to fail without a reward attached.

BrainWin is currently available for iPhone only, as it relies on iOS-specific screen time APIs. An Android version is on the feature board for users to vote on.

About The Company

BrainWin is a screen time app for iPhone that blocks distracting apps and websites until the user earns access back by completing healthy real-life tasks such as walking, reading, exercising or studying. Completed tasks earn brain points, and points buy timed unlock windows in the blocked apps. Blocking is enforced through Apple's Screen Time framework and everything runs on the device, with no account, ads or trackers. The app is free to download with an optional Pro subscription, and its roadmap is shaped by feature requests submitted and voted on by users.