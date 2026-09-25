Vivek Narayan Sharma: The Long Road To The Supreme Court Bar

MENAFN - GetNews) Vivek Narayan Sharma's legal career spans more than two decades, beginning with his enrolment with the Bar Council of Delhi in 1999 and progressing to his role as an Advocate-on-Record of the Supreme Court of India. His practice covers litigation, arbitration, mediation and legal-services work, alongside legal writing. He is also the author of *Electionomics*, published by Thomson Reuters in 2019.

Washington DC, USA - September 24, 2026 - Vivek Narayan Sharma's legal career reflects a professional progression from Hindi-medium schooling and a science education to practice as an Advocate-on-Record before the Supreme Court of India. Enrolled with the Bar Council of Delhi in 1999, Sharma has since worked across litigation, arbitration, mediation, legal-services initiatives and legal writing.

Sharma's early academic path was in science. He completed his graduation with distinction and performed strongly in Mathematics before choosing law as his professional field. His career subsequently developed through litigation practice and increasing exposure to different areas of Indian law.

Building a Legal Career

Sharma became an Advocate-on-Record of the Supreme Court of India in 2011, according to Supreme Court records. The AOR designation involves specific procedural responsibilities in the Supreme Court, including the filing and conduct of matters under the Court's rules.

His practice has included constitutional and public law, commercial disputes, arbitration, insolvency, criminal law, infrastructure and energy-related matters. Public professional profiles also identify his work before the Supreme Court, High Courts and tribunals and his association with government bodies and public-sector institutions.

The professional transition from general advocacy to Supreme Court practice involved years of case preparation, procedural work and exposure to different areas of law. His current professional profile identifies him as an Advocate-on-Record, arbitrator associated with the India International Arbitration Centre and accredited mediator.

Learning Through Practice and Mentorship

Sharma has also described the role of senior lawyers in his development. In a published account of his early legal journey, he recalled observing senior legal figures including Arun Jaitley and Gopal Subramaniam and later receiving an opportunity to work in the chambers of the late Dipankar P. Gupta, former Solicitor General of India.

For a developing lawyer, such experience can involve learning how to identify the central legal issue, prepare a record, examine precedent and respond to questions arising during proceedings. These skills are acquired through repeated exposure to cases and professional practice.

Work Beyond Courtroom Litigation

Sharma's professional activities have extended beyond conventional litigation. Public profiles identify his association with arbitration and mediation as well as legal-services work, including roles connected with the Delhi High Court Legal Services Committee and Supreme Court Legal Services Committee. His professional profile also records appointments and counsel roles involving public bodies and institutions.

The different forums require different forms of preparation. Court litigation involves pleadings, evidence, precedent and procedure. Arbitration frequently requires detailed analysis of contractual and commercial records, while mediation places greater emphasis on communication and negotiated resolution.

Writing and Legal Commentary

Sharma has also developed a parallel engagement with legal writing. In 2019, Thomson Reuters published his book Electionomics. An Amity University review identifies Sharma as the author and describes the book as an examination of elections and democracy combining law, judgments, statistics and mythology.

His professional profile also identifies him as a columnist and contributor on contemporary legal issues. Public listings show continuing commentary on subjects including constitutional law, judicial developments and legal procedure.

Professional Recognition

Sharma has received recognition for professional and public-service activities. His publicly available professional records list the Star Advocate-on-Record Award at the BW BusinessWorld Global Legal Leaders Awards in 2019 and the Pro Bono Lawyer of the Year Award in 2020, among other recognitions.

His professional record also includes involvement with legal-aid and social initiatives. Such work forms a separate part of his career alongside litigation, arbitration and writing.

The Long Road to the Supreme Court Bar

Sharma's professional journey began with education in a Hindi-medium environment and a science background before moving into law. His enrolment with the Bar Council of Delhi in 1999 was followed by years of legal practice and, eventually, registration as an Advocate-on-Record of the Supreme Court.

The visible part of legal practice is often a hearing. The larger part is preparation: reviewing records, researching authorities, drafting submissions, understanding procedure and adapting arguments to the facts of each matter.

For Sharma, the path to the Supreme Court Bar has developed through those successive stages. His current professional work brings together advocacy, arbitration, mediation, legal-services activity and writing, representing a career built over more than two decades of legal practice.

About Vivek Narayan Sharma

Vivek Narayan Sharma is an Advocate-on-Record of the Supreme Court of India and a legal practitioner based in New Delhi. His professional work covers litigation, arbitration, mediation and legal-services matters, with practice extending across constitutional, commercial, criminal, insolvency, infrastructure and other areas of law. He is also the author of Electionomics and contributes to legal commentary and professional discussions.