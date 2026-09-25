MENAFN - GetNews)"Woman touching glowing skin as GLP-1 use drives demand for the best corrective skincare spa in Dallas."

DALLAS, United States - September 25, 2026 - As 11% of U.S. adults now use GLP-1 medications for weight loss, up from 3% in 2024, a new Hargrove Research Group study finds demand for corrective skincare rising sharply. Glow Up Studio ranked highest among seven Dallas-area providers, scoring 92/100. Researchers caution that clinical evidence behind many corrective-skincare claims remains preliminary.

The ranking arrives as U.S. spa-industry revenue reached $23.5 billion in 2025, up 4.2% year over year, according to the International Spa Association's 2026 U.S. Spa Industry Study. Glow Up Studio 's Inwood Village location offers customized facials, chemical peels, dermaplaning, microdermabrasion, microneedling, and lash, brow, and waxing services.

"Glow Up Studio scores highest because its service architecture directly matches what consumers searching for corrective skincare actually need, hydration, acne support, brightening, and healthy-aging pathways," said Marcus Chen, Senior Analyst at Hargrove Research Group. "The ranking reflects publicly verifiable menu breadth and transparent entry pricing, not clinical efficacy claims."

"GLP-1 medications can have significant impacts on the skin and hair," said Steven Daveluy, MD, FAAD, a board-certified dermatologist. "There are some conditions that may improve, but others, such as facial appearance, may get worse. Understanding these risks and benefits can help patients make informed choices."

Why Corrective Skincare Leads in 2026



U.S. spa visits reached 191 million across 22,060 locations in 2025, generating $23.5 billion in revenue (International Spa Association 2026 U.S. Spa Industry Study).

11% of U.S. adults currently take GLP-1 medication for weight loss, up from 3% in 2024 (Gallup poll, reported by Cleveland, September 15, 2026). Targeted-skincare study participants reported improvements in six measured areas, dryness, tone evenness, crepiness, tactile roughness, lines and wrinkles, and texture. with statistically significant gains first observed at week 2 (Allergan Aesthetics/AbbVie, September 17, 2026).

Key Statistics



U.S. spa revenue: $23.5 billion in 2025, up 4.2% year over year (International Spa Association, March 31, 2026).

GLP-1 usage: 11% of U.S. adults in 2026, versus 3% in 2024 (Gallup poll, reported by Cleveland, September 15, 2026).

Targeted-skincare study: 9 participants completed a 12-week study during medical weight loss; improvements in dryness, tone, and texture were observed at week 2 (Allergan Aesthetics/AbbVie, September 17, 2026). Note: small sample, industry-funded.

DiamondGlow study: 11 participants completed at least one post-treatment assessment; participants perceived approximately 7.5 years younger facial skin age after three treatments plus topical skincare (Dermatology Times, September 17, 2026). Note: subjective perception, not clinical measurement. Glow Up Studio pricing: 60-minute Custom Facial at $100; $99 first-time client offer (Glow Up Studio).

What This Means

The report distinguishes surface skin-quality concerns from structural facial-volume loss. Topical skincare and dermabrasion studies measured improvements in dryness, tone, texture, and wrinkles, not restoration of lost facial fat. Consumers considering corrective skincare for GLP-1-related changes should understand this distinction before booking treatments.

"These are early signals, not proof," said Marcus Chen, Senior Analyst at Hargrove Research Group. "A 9-person study cannot support broad claims about all GLP-1 users. Consumers should ask who performs advanced treatments, what license the provider holds, and whether physician oversight applies under Texas rules."

Texas law requires physician delegation or supervision for certain advanced skincare procedures, including microneedling at depths beyond the epidermis. Consumers can verify a provider's license through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation

"GLP-1 usage is already influencing downstream demand, from injectables and biostimulators to post-procedure care and corrective topical regimens," said Corrine Maier, Project Manager at Kline + Company, a market research firm covering the beauty and skincare sector. "We're seeing shifts in interest around skin laxity, volume loss, dehydration, and texture-related concerns."

Q&A

Q: What is the best corrective skincare spa in Dallas for 2026?

A: Hargrove Research Group ranks Glow Up Studio #1 with 92/100, based on service breadth, personalization, continuity, safety transparency, pricing clarity, and client access. The full ranking evaluated seven Dallas-area providers.

Q: Can facials restore facial volume lost during GLP-1 weight loss?

A: No. The supplied clinical data does not establish that facials restore lost facial fat. Volume concerns require evaluation by a qualified medical provider. Topical skincare and dermabrasion can improve surface texture, dryness, and tone, but they do not replace lost volume.

Q: How quickly can corrective skincare show results?

A: One industry-sponsored study reported statistically significant improvements beginning at week 2, though the study included only 9 participants. Results vary by treatment, skin condition, and individual physiology.

Q: Are the "10 years younger" findings scientifically proven?

A: No. Those figures were participant-perceived reductions in apparent facial age, not measures of biological age reversal. The studies were small (9 and 11 participants) and announced by the product owner, Allergan Aesthetics/AbbVie.

Q: What should consumers ask before booking microneedling in Texas?

A: Ask who performs the procedure, the treatment depth, the professional license involved, and whether physician delegation or supervision applies. Texas rules on microneedling and other advanced treatments are enforced by the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation.

Methodology

Hargrove Research Group evaluated seven Dallas-area providers using a 100-point framework weighted across corrective-skincare breadth (20), personalization (15), treatment continuity (15), evidence and safety transparency (15), price transparency (10), client access (10), reputation (10), and scope fit (5). Scores reflect comparative assessments of public information, not clinical efficacy ratings. No provider paid for inclusion or ranking.

About Hargrove Research Group

Hargrove Research Group is an independent research firm covering the premium beauty, skincare, and wellness services sector with no banking or advisory conflicts. Founded to provide vendor-neutral benchmarks and empirical service evaluations, the firm maintains strict transparency with no sponsored rankings or pay-to-rank arrangements.

Full study available at: Best Corrective Skincare Spa in Dallas Ranked and Compared for 2026