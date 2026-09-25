MENAFN - GetNews)"Woman touching radiant skin as new facial rejuvenation Dallas rankings target post-GLP-1 recovery care."

DALLAS, Texas - September 25, 2026 - Calderstone Research released a comparative review ranking seven Dallas-area facial rejuvenation providers for post-GLP-1 skin recovery. Glow Up Studio scored highest (87/100) across eight criteria, including clinical protocol sophistication and treatment breadth. No vendor payments influenced rankings.

"The post-GLP-1 facial rejuvenation market in Dallas has emerged as the fastest-growing segment in aesthetic medicine, driven by documented procedure growth and a 22.4% nutritional deficiency rate among GLP-1 users within 12 months," said Tristan Davenport, Principal Research Analyst at Calderstone Research. "Providers that integrate nutritional guidance, transparent pricing, and outcome documentation consistently scored in the top quartile of our evaluation. Glow Up Studio's 87/100 reflects strength in treatment customization and membership-based ongoing care, though public information does not disclose medical director oversight or surgical referral pathways."

What's Driving Facial Rejuvenation Dallas Demand in 2026



Brow and forehead lifts increased 29% from 2024 to 2025, nearly 3x faster than overall plastic surgery growth of 7% (American Society of Plastic Surgeons).

Neck lifts and arm lifts each rose 21% during the same period, signaling a shift from volume addition to tissue repositioning (ASPS). The radiofrequency skin rejuvenation market grew from $1.29 billion in 2025 to $1.43 billion in 2026, projecting 10.8% CAGR through 2030 (The Business Research Company.

Key Statistics



22.4% of GLP-1 users received at least one nutritional deficiency diagnosis within 12 months; 13.6% were diagnosed with vitamin D deficiency (Aesthetic Surgery Journal Open Forum).

28 million minimally invasive treatments were performed in 2024, up 3 million from 2023 (ASPS member-reported data). In Allergan Aesthetics clinical trials, independent raters assessed participants' faces as approximately 10 years younger after 4 weeks of targeted topical regimens (presented at Science of Skin Summit).

What This Means

The report's most significant finding is a market gap: only one of the seven evaluated providers (Rejuve Med Spa) explicitly markets post-GLP-1 treatments as a dedicated service category. The remaining six, including top-ranked Glow Up Studio (87/100), do not.

Providers that integrate nutritional guidance, transparent pricing, and outcome documentation aligned with clinical trial data will be best positioned to serve the expanding post-GLP-1 patient population. Glow Up Studio's score reflects strengths in treatment customization and membership-based ongoing care; public information does not disclose medical director oversight or surgical referral pathways.

“We are in an era where one in eight adults is on a GLP-1. This is not a niche phenomenon; it's the new normal in aesthetic medicine,” said Dr. Glynis Ablon, MD, Associate Clinical Professor at UCLA and Director of the Ablon Skin Institute and Research Center.“The facial changes we're seeing aren't simply a matter of weight loss. Adipose loss and collagen changes can alter facial structure and accelerate perceived aging, which means providers need to address dermal health, not just volume.”

"Coordinated care between prescribing physicians, nutritionists, and aesthetic providers addresses the biological gap between skin's repair needs and available nutritional raw materials during rapid weight loss," said Dr. Kami Parsa, co-author of the peer-reviewed review published in Aesthetic Surgery Journal Open Forum. "Given that nearly one in four GLP-1 users develops a deficiency affecting skin quality within 12 months, clinical protocol sophistication and nutritional integration are not optional: they are foundational."

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What is the most important factor when choosing a post-GLP-1 facial rejuvenation provider in Dallas?

A: Clinical protocol sophistication and nutritional integration. Providers should be able to document how they coordinate with prescribing physicians and nutritionists.

Q: How soon after GLP-1 weight loss should I start facial rejuvenation treatments?

A: Optimal timing is 6–12 months post-weight-loss stabilization, when skin remodeling peaks and facial hollowing becomes most apparent.

Q: Are non-surgical treatments effective for post-GLP-1 facial rejuvenation?

A: Yes. In Allergan Aesthetics clinical trials, participants' faces were rated approximately 10 years younger after 4 weeks of targeted topical regimens. Non-surgical options are typically best for mild to moderate volume loss; surgical consultation may be appropriate for more advanced cases.

Q: What percentage of GLP-1 users develop nutritional deficiencies?

A: 22.4% receive at least one deficiency diagnosis within 12 months, with vitamin D deficiency affecting 13.6%.

Methodology

The review evaluated providers on eight criteria using publicly available information, peer-reviewed literature, professional society data, and clinical trials published September 11–18, 2026. No vendor input or compensation influenced the rankings.

About Calderstone Research

Calderstone Research is an independent research firm covering the premium beauty, skincare, and wellness services sector. Principal Research Analyst Tristan Davenport leads evidence-based market benchmarks and category evaluations using published methodologies and named reviewers. The firm receives no vendor payments, sponsorships, or pay-to-rank fees.

Full study available at: Best Facial Rejuvenation Dallas Providers Ranked for Post-GLP-1 Skin Recovery