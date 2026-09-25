Riverside Park Capital Expands Commercial Real Estate Riverside Park Capital Expands Commercial Real Estate Financing Platform Across 48 States

MENAFN - GetNews)"Riverside Park Capital provides financing for owner-occupied and investment commercial real estate across 48 states, with program-specific financing of up to $15 million."Riverside Park Capital provides financing for owner-occupied and investment commercial real estate across 48 states, with program-specific financing of up to $15 million.

NEW YORK, NY - September 25, 2026 - Riverside Park Capital, Inc. (“RPC”), a commercial real estate finance company, announced the continued expansion of its financing platform across 48 states, providing capital for both owner-occupied commercial real estate and investment commercial real estate, with program-specific financing of up to $15 million.

RPC serves two primary segments of the commercial real estate market. For investment real estate, the company provides financing for acquisitions, refinancings and eligible cash-out transactions involving income-producing properties. For owner-occupied commercial real estate, RPC provides financing to businesses acquiring, refinancing or improving properties used in their operations, including eligible SBA 7(a) and SBA 504 transactions.

Eligible property types include multifamily, mixed-use, office, retail, industrial and warehouse, cold storage, self-storage, hotels and motels, restaurants, automotive properties, healthcare facilities, private schools and other qualifying commercial properties.

RPC evaluates each transaction based on the underlying real estate, cash flow, leverage, borrower or sponsor profile and the proposed use of proceeds. Financing structures vary depending on whether a property is investment or owner occupied, allowing the company to evaluate transactions under the appropriate credit structure rather than applying a single underwriting model across all commercial properties.

“Commercial real estate financing is not one-size-fits-all,” said Jason Ferrante, Managing Partner of Riverside Park Capital.“An investor acquiring an income-producing property has fundamentally different financing requirements than a business owner purchasing the building where the company operates. Our platform is designed to address both sides of the commercial real estate market.”

About Riverside Park Capital

Riverside Park Capital, Inc. is a commercial real estate finance company providing financing for owner-occupied and investment commercial real estate. RPC serves borrowers across 48 states through commercial real estate, residential investor and eligible SBA financing programs, with program-specific financing of up to $15 million. Additional information is available at RiversidePark⁠.