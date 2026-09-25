Serene Passages Expands In-Home Pet Euthanasia To Seven Days A Week Across Southern California

MENAFN - GetNews)"Serene Passages Logo"Serene Passages expands in-home pet euthanasia to seven days a week across San Bernardino and Riverside Counties with a six-veterinarian team personally trained by founder Dr. Nicole Stanclift.

REDLANDS, Calif. - September 25, 2026 - Serene Passages, a veterinary practice devoted to compassionate in-home pet euthanasia and end-of-life care, has expanded its housecall availability to seven days a week across Southern California's Inland Empire, Desert, Mountain, and High Desert communities in eastern Los Angeles, Riverside and San Bernardino Counties.

The expansion follows the addition of Dr. Joshua Freng and Dr. Kailey Spinozzi, bringing the Serene Passages team to six veterinarians. They join founder Dr. Nicole Stanclift and Drs. Scott Creswell, Courtney Malone, and Madison Trondle.

The larger team allows Serene Passages to provide in-home euthanasia housecalls every day of the week, giving families greater access to care when a pet's quality of life changes unexpectedly or when they reach the difficult decision that it may be time to say goodbye.

Serene Passages focuses specifically on end-of-life care in the home. Dr. Stanclift has dedicated more than a decade of her veterinary career to end-of-life care, and the experience she has gained through years of helping pets and families has shaped each detail of the Serene Passages approach.

Every veterinarian who joins the practice is personally trained by Dr. Stanclift in that approach, with an emphasis on the medical details of a peaceful passing, clear communication, an unhurried experience, and individualized care for each pet and family.

“Families are trusting us with someone they love during an incredibly meaningful moment,” said Nicole Stanclift, DVM, founder of Serene Passages.“That trust guides everything we do. Every veterinarian on our team is trained not only in the medical process, but in how we care for the pet and family throughout the experience. Our goal is for families to feel supported and for their pet to feel peaceful, comfortable, and surrounded by love.”

Care Available Every Day of the Week

A pet's condition can change unexpectedly.

An elderly or seriously ill pet may decline over a weekend, or a family may realize that the measures that had been keeping their pet comfortable are no longer enough. Once a family reaches the decision that it may be time to say goodbye, waiting several more days can bring additional worry about their pet's comfort.

Serene Passages now provides in-home euthanasia housecalls seven days a week, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The expanded availability gives families more flexibility to make decisions based on their pet's needs rather than a traditional Monday-through-Friday schedule.

“Knowing when it is time is one of the hardest parts of loving a pet through the end of their life,” Dr. Stanclift said.“Families don't need to have all the answers before they call us. Our care team is here to listen, answer questions, and help them understand what comes next.”

Six Veterinarians Trained in the Serene Passages Approach

The Serene Passages veterinary team includes Drs. Nicole Stanclift, Scott Creswell, Courtney Malone, Madison Trondle, Joshua Freng, and Kailey Spinozzi.

Dr. Stanclift personally trains each veterinarian who joins the practice in an approach shaped through more than a decade devoted to veterinary end-of-life care.

Training includes comfort and sedation protocols, minimizing fear and distress, anticipating the individual needs of each pet, communicating clearly with families about what to expect, and adapting the pace and setting of an appointment so families have the time they need.

In-home euthanasia requires veterinarians to provide medical care in many different environments, with pets of different sizes, mobility levels, temperaments, and medical conditions. Serene Passages' training prepares its veterinarians for those variables while maintaining a consistent standard of care from one family to the next.

“This work asks us to pay attention to every detail,” Dr. Stanclift said.“The medicine matters. How we enter someone's home matters. How we explain what will happen matters. Giving families enough time matters. Those details shape how a family experiences their final moments with their pet.”

A Gentle Goodbye in the Comfort of Home

In-home euthanasia allows pets to remain in familiar surroundings rather than making a final trip to a veterinary hospital.

Families can choose where their pet is most comfortable - a favorite bed, a familiar room, a quiet backyard, or another meaningful place - and who they would like to have present.

Serene Passages uses a comfort-first approach intended to help pets become peaceful and deeply relaxed before the final medication is administered. Appointments are designed to feel meaningful and unhurried, giving the veterinarian time to explain each step and giving families time to be present with their pet.

The veterinarian guides the family through what follows, including the aftercare choices they have made for their pet.

The goal is to care for the medical details so families can focus on what matters most: being together.

Serving Families Across San Bernardino Riverside, and eastern Los Angeles Counties

Serene Passages provides mobile in-home euthanasia throughout Southern California's Inland Empire and surrounding Desert, Mountain, and High Desert communities.

The practice serves families across San Bernardino Riverside and eastern Los Angeles Counties, including Redlands, Yucaipa, Banning, Beaumont, Fontana, Rialto, Moreno Valley, Highland, Colton, Riverside, San Bernardino, Rancho Cucamonga, Ontario, Temecula, Murrieta, Palm Springs, Palm Desert, Victorville, Hesperia, Big Bear, Lake Arrowhead, and surrounding communities.

With six veterinarians and housecalls available every day of the week, Serene Passages is expanding access to specialized end-of-life veterinary care across a geographically diverse area of Southern California.

About Serene Passages

Founded by Nicole Stanclift, DVM, Serene Passages is a locally owned veterinary practice devoted to compassionate in-home pet euthanasia and end-of-life care throughout Southern California's Inland Empire, Desert, Mountain, and High Desert communities in San Bernardino Riverside Counties and eastern Los Angeles.

Dr. Stanclift has dedicated more than a decade of her veterinary career to end-of-life care. She personally trains each veterinarian who joins Serene Passages in the approach she has developed and refined through years of helping pets and their families say goodbye at home.

The Serene Passages veterinary team includes Drs. Nicole Stanclift, Scott Creswell, Courtney Malone, Madison Trondle, Joshua Freng, and Kailey Spinozzi.

Serene Passages provides seven-day-a-week in-home euthanasia housecalls, end-of-life guidance, aftercare coordination, veterinarian-supervised pet transportation and cremation services, and payment plan options for qualifying families.

For information about in-home pet euthanasia, current availability, service areas, or scheduling with Serene Passages, visit.