New Book Confronts The Quiet Compromise Creeping Into Modern Christianity “For Such A Time As Now” By Daryl Boyer

MENAFN - GetNews) Worship leader and pastor Daryl Boyer releases "For Such a Time as Now" via Kharis Publishing, delivering a practical blueprint for believers seeking unshakeable faith in uncertain times.

AURORA, Ill. - September 25, 2026 - Millions of believers walk into church on Sunday and out into the week with a quiet, unspoken ache: the sense that something in modern Christianity has drifted. Faith has grown comfortable. Conviction has softened. Truth is negotiable when it costs too much. The result is a generation of sincere Christians who feel busy but not transformed, religious but not fully awake. That ache - and the way back from it - is the heart of For Such a Time as Now: A Call to Courageous Christianity in a Compromising Culture, the new book by pastor, teacher, and recording artist Daryl Boyer, released today by Kharis Publishing.

The problem the book names is one many feel but few can articulate: "cultural Christianity," a faith shaped more by the surrounding world than by the Word of God. It shows up as silence where there should be courage, comfort where there should be conviction, and performance where there should be surrender. Boyer's argument is bracing and hopeful at once - the drift is real, but it is not the end of the story. God still places ordinary people in specific moments with divine purpose, and this, he insists, is one of those moments.

For Such a Time as Now solves that problem not with another dose of feel-good inspiration but with a clear, biblical path forward. Across eighteen chapters, Boyer moves the reader through the fear of God versus the fear of man, holiness, dying to self, false gods in modern disguise, renewing the mind in a corrupted culture, and readiness for the last days. Each chapter is built for transformation rather than mere information, closing with Reflection Questions, Stretch Challenges, and a Prayer of Consecration - tools that turn conviction into daily obedience. The reader's journey is deliberate: it begins with an honest look in the mirror, moves through the rediscovery of identity in Christ as the foundation of a courageous life, and arrives at a settled, unshakable resolve to stand firm when everything around them is shifting.

Readers walk away equipped to confront compromise with clarity, re-center their faith on holiness and surrender rather than comfort, stand firm under cultural pressure, and move beyond inspiration into accountability, action, and lasting change. It is a book for the believer who is done drifting - and for the leader who refuses to let the people in their care sleep through a decisive hour.

The message has already resonated with respected voices across the Body of Christ. "I have known Daryl for over 35 years... For Such a Time as Now speaks directly into the urgency of the hour we are living in. Its pages carry biblical clarity and a sense of true spiritual authority... This book is not just informative - it is a call," writes Dr. Christopher R. Barnes, Doctorate of Kingdom Theology. Dr. Andrew P. Surace, author and senior pastor of Christ Fellowship, adds, "The book you are about to read will not allow you to remain the same... this book will stir in you a genuine desire to grow and change." The book carries additional endorsements from pastors and ministry leaders across the United States and the United Kingdom, including a former national student-ministry director and a global training leader with Youth With A Mission (YWAM).

Daryl Boyer is a pastor, teacher, speaker, and Christian recording artist, and the founder of Daryl Boyer Ministries. For decades he has ministered with quiet, faithful consistency, leading others into trustworthy worship while refusing to soften the message of the gospel. He writes not as a distant critic of the Church but as one who loves her deeply and longs to see her awaken. His burden - to see believers walk in truth, conviction, and wholehearted devotion to Christ - animates every page of this, his clarion call to the faithful.

For Such a Time as Now is published by Kharis Publishing, an imprint of Kharis Media LLC, an independent publisher committed to giving a platform to authors whose work informs, inspires, and transforms readers. The 218-page book is available in paperback, hardcover, and eBook editions through major retailers worldwide, and quantity discounts are available for churches, small groups, and ministries.

To mark the launch, the eBook is available for just $0.99 from September 25 through October 2, 2026 - an ideal, low-barrier way for readers, small groups, and church leaders to put the message in as many hands as possible before the offer ends.

Wake up - don't just feel better. Read For Such a Time as Now, share it with someone who senses the drift, and answer the call while the invitation stands.



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About Kharis Publishing:

Kharis Publishing, an imprint of Kharis Media LLC, is an independent publisher of nonfiction and fiction dedicated to giving voice to authors whose stories and ideas inform, inspire, and transform readers. Kharis products are available at special quantity discounts for bulk purchases for sales promotions, premiums, fundraising, and educational needs.