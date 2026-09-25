Postpartum Depression Market To Grow From USD 42 Million At A CAGR Of 30.35% Through 2030

MENAFN - GetNews) Postpartum Depression is the most common non-psychotic complication of childbearing, with three common forms of postpartum affective illness-the blues, postpartum depression, and puerperal psychosis-each differing in prevalence, clinical presentation, and management.

(Albany, New York) – September 25, 2026 – DelveInsight's "Postpartum Depression Market Insights Epidemiology, and Market Forecast 2030 " report offers an in-depth understanding of Postpartum Depression, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

To know in detail about the Postpartum Depression market outlook, drug uptake, treatment scenario, and epidemiology trends

Some of the Key Facts of the Postpartum Depression Market Report



Zulresso (brexanolone), marketed by Sage Therapeutics, is a neuroactive steroid GABAA receptor positive modulator and the first drug approved by the US FDA specifically for postpartum depression in adults, approved in March 2019 after receiving priority review and breakthrough treatment designation.

Zulresso is available to patients only through a Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy (REMS) program and must be administered at a certified healthcare facility; it has also been granted PRIME designation from the European Medicines Agency for the treatment of Postpartum Depression.

Zuranolone (SAGE-217), developed by Sage Therapeutics, is an investigational, oral, once-daily, 2-week therapy neuroactive steroid GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator designed to relieve Postpartum Depression, major depressive disorder, and treatment-resistant depression, and has shown promising results in clinical trials.

Ganaxolone (CCD-1042), developed by Marinus Pharmaceuticals, is a lead clinical-stage GABAA receptor modulating drug candidate with an extensive safety database, being developed in intravenous, capsule, and liquid dosage forms to reach both adult and pediatric patients with severe Postpartum Depression in acute and chronic care settings.

According to DelveInsight's analysis, the market size of Postpartum Depression in the United States was USD 42 million in 2020, expected to increase at a CAGR of 30.35% for the study period 2018–2030.

The US market for Postpartum Depression is currently dominated by SSRIs, SNRIs, atypical antidepressants and antipsychotics, combination therapies, and other agents including tetracyclines and tricyclic agents, alongside Zulresso, the only approved product specifically for Postpartum Depression.

Postpartum Depression affects approximately 10–15% of women, representing a considerable public health problem, and usually begins within 1–12 months after delivery.

The total diagnosed prevalent population of Postpartum Depression in the United States was 621,340 in 2020, estimated to increase at a CAGR of 0.60% during the study period 2018–2030.

Key Postpartum Depression Companies: Sage Therapeutics and Marinus Pharmaceuticals, among others. Key Postpartum Depression Therapies: Zulresso (brexanolone), Zuranolone (SAGE-217), Ganaxolone (CCD-1042), and others.

Postpartum Depression Overview

Postpartum depression usually begins within 1–12 months after delivery, with symptom patterns similar to depression unrelated to childbirth. Women with a history of depression and other mental health conditions face a higher risk of Postpartum Depression, as do those with a personal or family history of the condition.

Screening is recommended using the Edinburgh Postnatal Depression Scale (EPDS), a 10-item self-rated instrument, with a cut-off score of 13 or greater generally warranting further assessment for depression, including careful attention to responses regarding suicidal ideation.

Postpartum Depression Epidemiology

The Postpartum Depression epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current Postpartum Depression patient pool and forecasted trends across the seven major markets (7MM): the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan for the study period 2018–2030.

The report also covers Postpartum Depression Pipeline Development Activities

Postpartum Depression Marketed and Emerging Therapies and Key Companies

Currently, the landscape is anchored by one FDA-approved therapy specific to Postpartum Depression, alongside widespread off-label use of standard antidepressant classes.

Marketed Therapy

Zulresso (brexanolone): Sage Therapeutics – a neuroactive steroid GABAA receptor positive modulator administered only through a REMS program at certified healthcare facilities; the first FDA-approved drug specifically for postpartum depression in adults, approved in March 2019.

Emerging Therapies



Zuranolone (SAGE-217): Sage Therapeutics – an investigational oral, once-daily, 2-week neuroactive steroid GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator in development for Postpartum Depression, major depressive disorder, and treatment-resistant depression. Ganaxolone (CCD-1042): Marinus Pharmaceuticals – a lead clinical-stage GABAA receptor modulating drug candidate with demonstrated antiepileptic, anxiolytic, and anti-depressive activity, in development across intravenous, capsule, and liquid dosage forms for severe Postpartum Depression.

Discover more about therapies set to shape the Postpartum Depression market share

Postpartum Depression Market Drivers



Rising awareness of the disease supporting increased diagnosis and treatment-seeking behavior.

Incremental healthcare spending across the world expanding market penetration potential for drug manufacturers.

Emergence of novel GABAA receptor modulation-based therapeutic strategies beyond conventional antidepressants.

Active development from major players, including Sage Therapeutics and Marinus Pharmaceuticals, advancing promising late-stage candidates. Growing recognition of Postpartum Depression as a serious, treatable medical illness carrying risks for both mother and newborn.

Postpartum Depression Market Barriers



Limited treatment options, with only one FDA-approved product specific to Postpartum Depression currently available.

Administration burden associated with Zulresso's REMS requirement and certified healthcare facility administration.

Lack of universally validated screening tools, despite strong reliance on the EPDS for risk identification.

Reliance on off-label use of standard antidepressant classes originally developed for non-postpartum depression. Risk of Postpartum Depression progressing into chronic episodes of depression if inadequately managed.

Scope of the Postpartum Depression Market Report



Coverage: 7MM (United States, EU5 [Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom], and Japan).

Study Period: 2018–2030.

Forecast Period: 2018–2030.

Key Companies: Sage Therapeutics, Marinus Pharmaceuticals, and others.

Key Therapies: Zulresso (brexanolone), Zuranolone (SAGE-217), Ganaxolone (CCD-1042), and other emerging therapies.

Therapeutic Assessment: Comprehensive analysis of currently marketed and emerging Postpartum Depression therapies.

Market Dynamics: Detailed evaluation of market drivers, barriers, opportunities, and challenges.

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's Five Forces, BCG Matrix, and market entry strategies. Additional Coverage: Postpartum Depression unmet needs, market access strategies, and epidemiology segmentation for maternal and paternal Postpartum Depression across the 7MM.

Contact Information

Company Name: DelveInsight Business Research LLP

Contact Person: Mehul Malhotra

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Phone: +1 469 945 7679

Address: 304 S. Jones Blvd #2432, Las Vegas, Nevada 89107, United States

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About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading healthcare-focused market research and consulting firm that provides clients with high-quality market intelligence and analysis to support informed business decisions. With a team of experienced industry experts and a deep understanding of the life sciences and healthcare sectors, DelveInsight offers customized research solutions and insights to clients across the globe. Connect with DelveInsight to get high-quality, accurate, and real-time intelligence to stay ahead of the growth curve.