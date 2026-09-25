As“Disclosure” Dominates The Headlines, A Pastor Offers A Biblical Lens On The Lights In The Sky “Light In The Darkness” By Bill Martin

MENAFN - GetNews) Missionary and aviator Bill Martin releases "Light in the Darkness" via Kharis Publishing, providing clarity and biblical grounding amid rising cultural interest in unexplained aerial phenomena.

AURORA, Ill. - September 25, 2026 - Every day brings a new UFO headline. Congressional hearings, Pentagon reports, whistleblower testimony, and streaming documentaries have pushed "the phenomenon" from the fringe to the front page, and millions of people - believers included - are left with an unsettling question and nowhere solid to take it: What is really out there, and can it be trusted? Fear, fascination, and confusion fill the vacuum. Light in the Darkness: A Biblical Guide to Understanding UFOs, Aliens, and the End Times, the new book by missionary and pastor Bill Martin (William L. Martin) released today by Kharis Publishing, steps directly into that vacuum with clarity, courage, and a framework readers can actually stand on.

The problem is not a shortage of UFO content - it is a shortage of discernment. Secular research describes the encounters but cannot interpret them; sensational media amplifies the spectacle while offering no way to evaluate it; and many Christians simply look away, unsure whether their faith has anything to say. Martin's provocative thesis fills that gap: the "lights in the sky," he argues, are not visitors from distant galaxies but non-human intelligences of the unseen realm - the fallen host described in Scripture - and the growing "disclosure" narrative fits the pattern of a sophisticated cosmic deception designed to demote Jesus Christ, redefine salvation, and prepare the world for the great end-times delusion.

Light in the Darkness solves the reader's problem by turning fear into discernment. With the disciplined eye of a licensed pilot and aircraft mechanic and the heart of a shepherd, Martin examines abduction accounts, secular UFO research, dream encounters, and the strangely "benevolent" messages of these entities - showing how even respected researchers, without realizing it, echo the language of theologians, and why not every "being of light" can be trusted. Chapter by chapter he builds a robust, Scripture-grounded framework, then hands readers the practical tools to use it.

The reader's journey moves from unsettled to unshaken. It begins with the questions everyone is already asking, moves through a careful, evidence-minded examination of the phenomenon, and arrives at a place of grounded peace and everyday discernment. Along the way readers learn to distinguish counterfeit light from the one true Light, to recognize the patterns, methods, and "fruit" of the phenomenon, to understand abduction and dream encounters through a biblical lens, to see how UFO narratives connect to end-times deception, and to stand firm in Christ without fear.

The book arrives with a strikingly credible chorus of endorsements. Among them is Apollo 16 astronaut Charlie Duke - one of only twelve men to walk on the moon - lending rare, headline-worthy weight to its message. Pastor Ed Taylor of Calvary Church Colorado writes, "Without any offensive bias, Pastor Bill tackles an increasingly popular topic... if you're not spiritually careful, it would be easy to be led astray by these demonic occurrences... By remaining in the Word, fellowship, and abiding in Christ, you can prevent becoming a victim of these wildly popular and increasing demonic trickeries." Dr. Clive Wilder-Smith adds that the book "clearly delineates this deception while pointing the reader to Christ as the essence of true light, love, and liberating power," and authors Ingrid Simmonds and Scott Amaral commend it as "a necessary field guide" and "eye-opening, sobering, and deeply relevant for the times we're living in."

William L. Martin ("Bill") is an American missionary, pastor, and author, and the founding pastor of Calvary Chapel in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. Raised in New Mexico beneath some of the darkest, clearest night skies in the country, his lifelong fascination with the "lights in the sky" began in childhood and deepened through nights camped in the wilderness watching them move "with intention." After coming to faith at nineteen, he devoted his life to ministry, serving globally with Operation Mobilization before planting a church on the mission field. He holds degrees in Biblical Studies and Aviation Technology - a background that lends a disciplined, evidence-minded perspective to his study of the unseen realm and spiritual warfare.

Light in the Darkness is published by Kharis Publishing, an imprint of Kharis Media LLC, an independent publisher committed to books that inform, inspire, and transform. The 160-page book is available in eBook, paperback, and hardcover through major retailers worldwide, with quantity discounts available for churches, ministries, and study groups.

To mark the launch, the Kindle/eBook edition is available for just $0.99 from September 25 through October 2, 2026 - a timely, low-barrier way to equip yourself, your family, and your church while the topic is everywhere in the news.

Don't be led astray by the spectacle. Read Light in the Darkness, share it with someone wrestling with the headlines, and learn to face the lights at our door without fear - anchored in the One who reigns over every realm, seen and unseen.



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About Kharis Publishing:

Kharis Publishing, an imprint of Kharis Media LLC, is an independent publisher of nonfiction and fiction dedicated to giving voice to authors whose stories and ideas inform, inspire, and transform readers. Kharis products are available at special quantity discounts for bulk purchases for sales promotions, premiums, fundraising, and educational needs.