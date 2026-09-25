Arlington VA Family Lawyer Sheds Light On How Adultery Affects Spousal Support

MENAFN - GetNews) The Irving Law Firm, a divorce and family law firm in Arlington, VA, explains how adultery may influence spousal support decisions in Virginia divorce cases. The firm also highlights how guidance from an Arlington VA family lawyer can help individuals understand these issues.

Arlington, VA - September 25, 2026 - The Irving Law Firm is sharing information about how adultery may affect spousal support in Virginia divorce cases, giving individuals a clearer picture of an issue that can have significant financial consequences. An Arlington VA family lawyer can help divorcing spouses understand how allegations or evidence of adultery may interact with Virginia's rules governing support.

Virginia law addresses adultery directly when courts consider permanent spousal support. Under Virginia Code § 20-107.1, permanent maintenance and support generally may not be awarded when the other spouse has a qualifying adultery-based ground for divorce. The statute also provides an exception when clear and convincing evidence shows that denying support would create a manifest injustice.

That exception depends on the circumstances of the marriage. Virginia courts are directed to consider the parties' respective degrees of fault and their relative economic circumstances when determining whether the manifest-injustice exception applies. Adultery is also among the circumstances courts may consider when deciding questions concerning spousal support.

“People may hear that adultery automatically decides whether spousal support will be awarded, but Virginia law leaves room for important factual and financial considerations that can make each case different,” a spokesperson for The Irving Law Firm said.

Those who want a closer look at how Virginia courts approach these issues can read the article,“Does Adultery Affect Spousal Support In Virginia?” to learn more about the relationship between adultery and spousal support.

The Irving Law Firm is sharing this information to help Virginia families better understand how adultery may factor into a spousal support dispute. Because the effect of adultery can depend on the evidence presented and the financial circumstances of the spouses, these cases often require a close review of the facts.

A family law attorney in Arlington VA can help determine how the relevant Virginia statutes apply to the situation and identify the issues that may influence a support request. For individuals facing a contested divorce, working with family lawyers in Arlington VA can also help them prepare supporting documentation, understand possible arguments, and approach the spousal support process with a clearer view of what the court may consider.

About The Irving Law Firm

The Irving Law Firm is a family law firm in Arlington, Virginia, helping individuals and families navigate divorce and other family law matters. The firm assists clients with matters like spousal support, child support, child custody, division of property, and other disputes that may arise during or after the end of a marriage.

Individuals dealing with divorce or other family law concerns may call The Irving Law Firm at (703) 382-6699 or visit its Arlington office to discuss their circumstances. Map directions here: