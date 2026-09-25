Paul Never Worked Alone “Workers In The Kingdom” By Gary Holloway Recovers The Forgotten Team Behind The Apostle

MENAFN - GetNews) Dr. Gary Holloway's "WORKERS IN THE KINGDOM" offers a fresh examination of Barnabas and Paul's companions to combat isolation in modern leadership.

AURORA, Ill. - September 25, 2026 - We tend to picture the apostle Paul as a solitary hero: one towering figure crisscrossing the ancient world, planting churches by sheer force of calling. That picture is inspiring - and incomplete. It also quietly reinforces one of the most damaging myths in the modern church and workplace: that real impact belongs to the exceptional individual, and everyone else is supporting cast. The cost is enormous - burned-out leaders who believe they must carry the mission alone, and countless ordinary believers who assume their gifts don't matter. Workers in the Kingdom: Barnabas and Other Friends of Paul, the new book by Gary Holloway released today by Kharis Publishing, dismantles that myth by recovering the remarkable team the New Testament never hid but the church often forgets.

The problem the book addresses is both spiritual and practical: a lone-hero vision of ministry that leaves leaders exhausted and everyday disciples sidelined. Holloway's answer is refreshingly biblical. Paul, he shows, was surrounded by coworkers, partners, brothers, sisters, and sons in the faith - people the Spirit gifted and sent to places Paul could not go. Their diverse backgrounds and personalities crossed cultural boundaries and opened doors he never could. The mission advanced not through one gifted man, but through Spirit-empowered partnership.

Workers in the Kingdom solves the problem by turning attention to the people beside the apostle and drawing out the lessons their lives still teach. Across thirteen chapters, Holloway introduces Barnabas the generous encourager and champion; Silas the missionary and writer; Timothy, Paul's best friend; Luke the storyteller; Titus the troubleshooter; the women who partnered in the gospel; and a host of unsung heroes. The reader's journey moves from a familiar, incomplete story to a fuller, more freeing one - from How could I ever measure up to Paul? to Where is the Spirit inviting me to serve, encourage, give, and go? This is more than biography: each chapter moves from careful attention to Scripture toward honest, practical reflection, with discussion questions that make it ideal for personal study, small groups, and church classes.

Readers come away with a model of collaborative leadership that grows healthy churches, a renewed appreciation for the "ordinary" gifts of generosity, encouragement, and faithful partnership, and a liberating conviction that they, too, have a place in God's work. In an age enamored with solitary success, it is a timely reminder that the mission of Jesus has always advanced through humble, Spirit-empowered teamwork - and that reflecting on these coworkers is how the Spirit draws us into the kingdom work He has planned for us.

The book is authored by one of the most prolific and respected teachers in his tradition. Gary Holloway holds a Ph.D. from Emory University and was educated at Freed-Hardeman, Harding, and Emory universities. He taught theology and spirituality on the college and seminary levels for two decades and has more than forty books in print, including widely used New Testament commentaries and works on Christian spirituality. For ten years he led a global ecumenical ministry that took him to more than forty countries to see firsthand what God is doing among his people across cultures - the very conviction that undergirds this book. Today he spends most of his time doing what he loves best: reading and writing books that make Scripture accessible for everyday disciples.

Workers in the Kingdom is published by Kharis Publishing, an imprint of Kharis Media LLC, an independent publisher committed to books that inform, inspire, and transform. The 140-page book is available in eBook, paperback, and hardcover through major retailers worldwide, with quantity discounts available for churches, small groups, and Bible classes.

To mark the launch, the Kindle/eBook edition is available for just $0.99 from September 25 through October 2, 2026 - an ideal, low-barrier way to put a full study in the hands of an entire small group or Sunday-school class before the offer ends.

You were never meant to serve alone. Read Workers in the Kingdom, gather a group around it, and discover the place the Spirit has prepared for you in the work of the church.



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About Kharis Publishing:

Kharis Publishing, an imprint of Kharis Media LLC, is an independent publisher of nonfiction and fiction dedicated to giving voice to authors whose stories and ideas inform, inspire, and transform readers. Kharis products are available at special quantity discounts for bulk purchases for sales promotions, premiums, fundraising, and educational needs.