Russian Attacks Damage Mcdonald's Warehouse In Kyiv Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Kyiv Regional State Administration Head Tymur Tkachenko reported this on Facebook.

"Today, the Russians twice attacked a civilian warehouse used by the logistics partner of the U.S. McDonald's chain. It is a food warehouse with refrigerated storage facilities in Brovary district. The first strike occurred at around 03:00, and the second came during the day," Tkachenko said.

A fire broke out after the second strike. The part of the facility where food products were stored was completely destroyed by fire.

"There was no military facility here whatsoever-the warehouse stored food products. Everything looks like a deliberate strike against a facility associated with an American company. Today, we can see especially clearly that the Russians are deliberately targeting civilian infrastructure, Ukrainian and international businesses-everything that supports people's normal daily lives," Tkachenko emphasized.

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He thanked rescuers and all the services working at the site and dealing with the aftermath of the attack.

As Ukrinform reported, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Russia is expanding its attacks on data centers and businesses. In particular, Russian drones attacked a warehouse used by the McDonald's chain today.