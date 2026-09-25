Hits Recorded At 27 Locations: ADF Neutralizes 127 Russian Drones Since Morning

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook.

“During the day on September 25 (from 07:00 to 18:30), the enemy attacked Ukraine with 162 attack UAVs, 76 of them jet-powered, as well as Gerbera, Bandеrol/Dan-T, and other types of drones,” the statement said.

According to preliminary data, air defense forces shot down or suppressed 127 UAVs during the day, including 44 jet-powered drones.

Ukrainian Defense Forces strike oil refineries in Perm and Novoshakhtinsk and two Russian radar stations

Hits by enemy aerial weapons were recorded at 27 locations, while debris from downed drones fell at four locations.

As of 20:00, several attack drones were still being observed in Ukrainian airspace.

As Ukrinform reported, the number of people killed in Kyiv as a result of Russian attacks on September 25 had risen to seven, with 46 people injured.

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