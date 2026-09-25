Russian Drone Falls On Kindergarten In Kyiv - Klitschko
"In the Obolonskyi district, a UAV fell onto a two-story building. Preliminary information indicates that it is a preschool educational facility. There is a fire," he wrote.
Emergency services were heading to the scene, the mayor added.Read also: Russian attacks damage McDonald's warehouse in Kyiv region
As Ukrinform reported, Russian forces attacked a lyceum with a drone in Kyiv region's Vyshhorod district this evening, causing a fire.
Illustrative photo
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