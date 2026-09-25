Russian Drone Strike Leaves 14-Year-Old Girl Injured In Sumy

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Sumy Regional Military Administration Head Oleh Hryhorov reported this on Telegram.

"Another child was injured today in a Russian strike on Sumy. In the evening, a 14-year-old girl was injured as a result of an enemy drone strike. At the moment of the explosion, the child was outside, near the site of the impact," the statement said.

The girl is in serious but stable condition. She was hospitalized, and doctors are providing all necessary medical care.

Russian forces shell Sumy region border areas daily, 155 people evacuated in September

"Strength to the child and her family. I wish her and everyone injured in Russian attacks a speedy recovery," Hryhorov said.

As Ukrinform reported, on September 25, Russian forces struck Sumy with two guided aerial bombs, with impacts recorded at two locations in different parts of the city.