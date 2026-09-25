Ukraine Plans To Raise Over EUR 400M For Energy Support Fund By Year-End
In his remarks, Shmyhal said that Russian attacks had damaged 1,613 energy facilities, while Ukraine lost 9 GW of generating capacity last winter alone.
At the same time, he stressed that Ukraine's task is not only to restore damaged infrastructure but also to build an energy system that will ensure security and stability for decades to come.Read also: Ukraine's energy minister, World Bank managing director discuss priority energy cooperation programs
The minister separately highlighted the role of the Ukraine Energy Support Fund as one of the key instruments of international assistance to the country's energy sector. The immediate goal is to mobilize more than EUR 400 million by the end of 2026.
Shmyhal also invited private companies and energy partners to become an even more active part of the recovery of Ukraine's energy sector.
As reported, Shmyhal earlier said that Russia had prepared a detailed plan for strikes this winter on Ukraine's power generation, heating and water supply, wastewater treatment, and energy infrastructure.
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