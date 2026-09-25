Russian Forces Shell Sumy Region Border Areas Daily, 155 People Evacuated In September

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegram by Oleh Hryhorov, Head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Ukrinform says.

Most of those evacuated were residents of settlements in the Shostka and Sumy districts.

“Russian forces shell the border areas every day, destroying residential buildings and civilian infrastructure. Therefore, the decision to evacuate is first and foremost a decision to preserve one's life and ensure safety,” Hryhorov said.

A total of 4,104 people have been evacuated from border communities in the region since the beginning of the year.

A well-established evacuation system is operating in the Sumy region. Dedicated coordination centers are in place, with all necessary services, communities and partners involved. People are assisted throughout the entire process, from departure to arrival at a safe location.

Russian forces strikepoint in Kramatorsk with aerial bomb

As reported by Ukrinform, mandatory and forced evacuation from border settlements in the Sumy region is ongoing. As of autumn, residents had completely evacuated from more than 80 settlements in the region. Due to intensified Russian attacks involving guided aerial bombs, artillery and drones, the evacuation zone in the region is being systematically expanded to include new communities in the Sumy, Shostka, Okhtyrka and Konotop districts.

Photo: Ministry of Development