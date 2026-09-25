Azov Receives Confiscated Weapons And Ammunition Worth UAH 4.5M From SBI

MENAFN - UkrinForm) As reported by Ukrinform, the SB said this.

The transferred items include more than 17,000 rounds of ammunition, fragmentation grenades, anti-tank grenade launchers, anti-personnel and anti-tank mines, electric detonators and other ammunition.

The weapons were seized while uncovering an organized group that, according to investigators, was transporting weapons from combat areas to western regions of Ukraine for subsequent sale to members of criminal circles.

The group's organizer and members were detained in May, the SBI recalled. They were charged with the illegal sale of firearms and ammunition committed by a group of persons acting in prior collusion (Part 2 of Article 28 and Part 1 of Article 263 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The offense carries a sentence of up to seven years in prison.

denies reports of alleged disclosure of SSU personnel data to Russi

As reported by Ukrinform, police in the Volyn region exposed three people who, according to law enforcement authorities, had established a channel for selling weapons from the combat zone.

Photo: SBI