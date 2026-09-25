MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) DLP Resources Provides Update on Esperanza Drill Program

September 25, 2026 6:15 PM EDT | Source: DLP Resources Inc.

Cranbrook, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 25, 2026) - DLP Resources Inc. (TSXV: DLP) (OTCQB: DLPRF) (FSE: J8C) ("DLP" or the "Company") provides an update on its recently commenced maiden drill program at the 100%-owned Esperanza copper-gold-molybdenum project ("Esperanza" or the "Project") in southern Peru.

The Company has temporarily paused drilling activities at Esperanza while certain matters relating to the Project's authorization are addressed. DLP is working closely and expeditiously with its Peruvian legal and technical advisors and the relevant authorities to address these matters and obtain the necessary confirmations to commence drilling.

At this stage, DLP has no reason to believe that these matters cannot be resolved. The Company remains committed to advancing its maiden drill program at Esperanza and intends to recommence drilling as soon as practicable.

DLP will provide a further update as additional information becomes available.

About DLP Resources Inc.

DLP Resources Inc. is a copper-focused development company advancing two 100%-owned projects in southern Peru: Aurora and Esperanza.

Aurora is a large-scale porphyry copper-molybdenum-silver deposit containing a combined open pit and underground indicated mineral resource of 614.84 million tonnes at 0.19% Cu, 0.06% Mo and 2.09 g/t Ag, and an inferred mineral resource of 1,118.80 million tonnes at 0.18% Cu, 0.07% Mo and 1.95 g/t Ag. An independent Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) completed in September 2026 established an after-tax NPV8% of US$2,703 million and an IRR of 18.5%, based on a 17.5-year mine life utilizing open pit and underground mining methods. Aurora's robust production profile contemplates payable production of 90.5 million pounds per year of copper, 37.4 million pounds per year of molybdenum and 1.21 million ounces per year of silver.

Esperanza is an emerging district-scale copper-gold discovery located 35km from Cerro Verde, one of the world's largest copper mines. A 5.0km × 2.5km magnetic anomaly is supported by high-grade surface and trench sampling results, with a maiden drill program which commenced on September 20, 2026.

DLP is listed on the TSX-V (DLP), on the OTCQB (DLPRF), and on the FSE (J8C).

Mr. Gendall, CEO & President of the company, is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Gendall has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this news release.

The results of the PEA are preliminary in nature. The PEA is based on a Mineral Resource Estimate that has not been upgraded to a Mineral Reserve and the economic analysis does not have as high a level of certainty as a Pre-Feasibility Study or Feasibility Study. The PEA includes Inferred Mineral Resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be classified as Mineral Reserves. There is no certainty that the PEA will be realized. Actual capital costs, operating costs, production rates, metallurgical recoveries, and project economics may differ materially from those set out in the PEA. The PEA is subject to various risks and uncertainties, including those related to commodity prices, exchange rates, capital and operating costs, permitting timelines, and the availability of financing. Readers are directed to the Company's news release dated September 1, 2026 for disclosure of QA/QC procedures, methodology and data verification undertaken in respect of the Aurora mineral resource estimate and PEA.

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Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement regarding Forward-Looking Information

This release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur". This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward‐looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, statements regarding discussions of future plans, estimates and forecasts and statements as to management's expectations and intentions with respect to, among other things, the Company's expectation that matters relating to the Project's authorisation can be resolved; the Company's intention to recommence drilling at Esperanza as soon as practicable; the Company's commitment to advancing its maiden drill program at Esperanza; and the anticipated production profile and economics of the Aurora project as set out in the PEA.

These forward‐looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the risk that the matters relating to the Project's authorisation cannot be resolved or cannot be resolved in a timely manner; risks relating to the regulatory and permitting environment in Peru; risks related to community relations and social licence to operate; uncertainty as to the Company's ability to fund and conduct its exploration programmes; risks inherent in mineral exploration activities, including unexpected geological or environmental conditions; the preliminary nature of the PEA and the risk that actual capital costs, operating costs, production rates, metallurgical recoveries and project economics may differ materially from those set out in the PEA; and commodity price, exchange rate and general market risks.

In making the forward looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, that the matters relating to the Project's authorisation will be satisfactorily resolved and the necessary confirmations obtained; that regulatory approvals and permits required for operations at Esperanza will be obtained or maintained in a timely manner; that the Company will have sufficient funding to resume and complete the drill programme; and the key technical and economic assumptions set out in the PEA, as more fully described in the Company's news release dated September 1, 2026.

Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward- looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial out-look that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. We seek safe harbor.







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Source: DLP Resources Inc.