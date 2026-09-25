Privacyhawk Completes SOC 2 Type II Audit For Security, Confidentiality, And Privacy

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Independent audit confirms PrivacyHawk uses industry best security practices and protects personal information consistently, day in and day out

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PrivacyHawk today announced it has completed a SOC 2 Type II audit, an independent review of how the company protects the personal information its users trust it with. The audit was conducted by Percilchofe Audit & Assurance LLP, a leading SOC 2 examination firm, in alignment with the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants' (AICPA) Trust Services Criteria for Security, Confidentiality, and Privacy. PrivacyHawk previously completed a SOC 2 Type I audit.

A SOC 2 Type II audit means an independent auditor didn't just review PrivacyHawk's security policies. They tested whether the company actually followed them, every day, over a sustained period. For PrivacyHawk users, that means independent confirmation that their information is protected by practices that work in real life: only the right people can access it, it's kept confidential and encrypted, and it's handled the way PrivacyHawk promises.

"As a privacy and data protection company, we take security much more seriously than most companies, especially those our size," said Aaron Mendes, CEO and Co-Founder of PrivacyHawk. "We have been operating using cybersecurity best practices since inception and this SOC 2 Type II audit is a testament to our commitment to the highest standards of security and privacy."

About SOC 2 Type II

SOC 2 (System and Organization Controls 2) is an auditing standard developed by the AICPA for companies that handle customer data. A Type II report is the more rigorous version: it checks both that a company's security practices are well designed and that they work consistently over time. PrivacyHawk's examination covered:



Security – keeping systems and data safe from unauthorized access

Confidentiality – protecting information that's meant to stay private Privacy – handling personal information the way the company says it will



PrivacyHawk's SOC 2 Type II report is available to customers and partners upon request.

About PrivacyHawk

PrivacyHawk helps people and enterprises take back control of their personal and work data. Its products give users transparency, control, and protection, including data broker removal, first-party data deletion, spam text and call blocking, dark web monitoring, and data breach alerts. PrivacyHawk automatically removes, unsubscribes, or alerts customers about data exposures, and provides identity theft protection and $5M in insurance. The company holds 6 issued USPTO patents for its data protection technology. Founded in 2021 and headquartered in Los Angeles, PrivacyHawk has helped over 2 million Americans protect their personal data.

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