Chrysalis Health And Curaechoice Join Forces To Address Cost And Access Barriers To Mental Health Care

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Strategic collaboration expands no-cost access to trusted in-person and virtual mental health services, helping employers simplify care while improving affordability and access for employees and their families.

Birmingham, ALABAMA, Sept. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chrysalis Health, one of the nation's largest providers of comprehensive mental health services, and Curaechoice, one of the leading architects for redefining how self-funded employers connect employees to high-quality, no-cost healthcare, are joining forces to expand access to no-cost, in-person and virtual mental health services for employer-sponsored health plans, helping employers remove barriers to care while improving access and affordability for employees and their families.

Through this collaboration, eligible Curaechoice members now have access to no-cost mental health services through eighty Chrysalis Health outpatient locations across Florida, Ohio, Texas, South Dakota, North Dakota, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, and Wyoming, as well as convenient virtual healthcare services. Members gain access to Chrysalis Health's experienced team of licensed mental health professionals, who provide counseling, psychiatric services, medication management, and other evidence-based treatments in welcoming outpatient settings and through secure virtual care.

Mental health continues to be one of the greatest unmet needs facing employers and their workforce. According to the Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF), 43% of insured adults experiencing fair or poor mental health needed mental health services or medication during the past year but did not receive them, due to 1) inability to find a trusted provider, 2) not knowing how to find care, and/or 3) fear/embarrassment.

Magin Perez, President of Chrysalis Health, said,“At Chrysalis Health, we believe everyone deserves timely access to quality and caring mental health care. Joining forces with Curaechoice allows us to extend that mission by connecting more employees and families with compassionate, evidence-based care while reducing the cost and access barriers that too often delay treatment. Together, we are making it easier for people to get the support they need; when, where, and how they need it.”

Harsha Hatti, Chief Executive Officer of Curaechoice, agreed, saying,“Too many people struggle in silence; not because they do not want help, but because getting help can feel complicated, expensive, or out of reach. We believe mental health care should be as accessible as primary care. Joining forces with Chrysalis Health is another step toward removing those barriers and giving our members a simpler path to the care they deserve.”

By bringing Chrysalis Health's trusted mental health services into Curaechoice's nationwide network, members spend less time searching for care and more time receiving the treatment they need.

The collaboration strengthens Curaechoice's growing nationwide network of no-cost providers, giving employers another way to improve access to care, enhance employee well-being, and reduce out-of-pocket healthcare costs.

About Curaechoice

Curaechoice is redefining No-Cost Benefits Optimization by helping self-funded employers maximize the value of their healthcare benefits while reducing out-of-pocket healthcare costs for employees. Through its multi-patented technology platform and nationwide network of trusted providers, Curaechoice connects members to no-cost medical, pharmacy, dental, vision services-making healthcare simpler, more accessible, and more affordable while helping members keep more of their paycheck each month.

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About Chrysalis Health

Chrysalis Health is one of the nation's largest providers of comprehensive mental health services, dedicated to improving lives through compassionate, evidence-based care. Compassion is at the heart of everything the organization does. Chrysalis Health is committed to caring for its clients, employees, communities, and partners while striving to enhance the well-being of every individual it serves. The organization approaches every interaction with respect, empathy, compassion, and understanding, delivering personalized mental health care that supports children, adolescents, adults, and families.

Chrysalis Health operates over eighty outpatient locations throughout Florida, Ohio, Texas, South Dakota, North Dakota, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, and Wyoming. In addition to our physical locations, we provide virtual behavioral health services across our existing markets and in additional states throughout the U.S., expanding access to high-quality mental health care beyond our physical footprint





References

Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF). Mental Health Care: Access and Affordability Findings.Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF). Behavioral Health Survey of Insured Adults.KFF Health News. Employer Mental Health Provider Network Adequacy Findings.Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF). Barriers to Seeking Mental Health Care.

Press Inquiries

Curaechoice Media

media [at] curaechoice.com

800-646-9823



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