Robbins LLP Urges YSS Stockholders With Significant Losses To Contact The Firm For Information About The Securities Class Action Against York Space Systems Inc.

The complaint alleges that York Space misled investors regarding its ability to maintain its contract with the SDA.

Investors who suffered significant losses during the Class Period may be eligible to participate in the lawsuit and should contact Robbins LLP for information before the October 30, 2026, lead plaintiff deadline.

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Why Was York Space Sued?

According to the complaint, for fiscal 2025, 96% of York's revenue was derived from projects contracted by the U.S. Federal Government under the Pentagon's Space Development Agency (“SDA”). The majority of these projects were contracted to York under the SDA's Transport Layer program, which is an experimental military satellite constellation designed to provide global tactical data.

The complaint alleges that in April 2026, the U.S. Space Force released its Spring 2026 budget, revealing a restructuring of the SDA's Transport Layer program and an immediate halt to the third tranche of Transport Layer payments. The third tranche of the Transport Layer program payments, which had previously been expected to substantially benefit York, would instead fund the newly unveiled Space Data Network.

Plaintiff contends that during the class period defendants failed to disclose to investors:

(1) that York's onboard mission and payload software was not fully functional before satellites were launched;

(2) that this ongoing trend presented a risk to the Company's contracts with the SDA, deceived the SDA with false advertising to win its contracts, cut corners, and delivered satellites whose mission-critical software was not completed; and

(3) that, as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Why Did YSS Stock Drop?

On May 11, 2026, at approximately 10 AM EST, Wolfpack Research published a report, stating that it“suspect[s]” that the Pentagon's decision to“halt Tranche 3 funding and destroy the SDA... may have been due to York's failure to live up to their own hype.” Among other things, the report stated that the Company's“main pitch to customers and investors” was“that they [are] operating on a modular platform” but multiple former employees claimed that York“sent satellites into space without even knowing if the software was fit to accomplish its basic mission.” That is, the report claimed that“York's satellites simply did not function as expected because the company did not finish developing the software for these satellites before launching them” and waited until they were in orbit to fully debug them. On this news, York stock price fell approximately $7 during intraday trading on May 11, 2026.

Who Can Participate in the York Space Class Action?

The lawsuit seeks to represent investors who purchased or otherwise acquired York Space (a) in connection with the Company's January 2026 initial public offering ("IPO"), and/or (b) securities between January 29, 2026 and May 11, 2026. Investors who suffered losses during that period may have legal rights under the federal securities laws.

What Is a Lead Plaintiff?

The lead plaintiff is a court-appointed investor who represents the interests of all class members throughout the litigation. Shareholders who wish to lead the case should contact Robbins LLP before the October 30, 2026, lead plaintiff deadline.

Serving as lead plaintiff is not required to share in any potential recovery. Investors who do not seek appointment may remain absent class members if the case proceeds and later resolves successfully.

Does It Cost Anything to Participate?

No. Robbins LLP represents investors on a contingency fee basis.

Why Robbins LLP?

A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, Robbins LLP has helped restore more than $2 billion in value to shareholders and secured some of the largest recoveries in shareholder derivative litigation history.

"Companies have an obligation to provide investors with complete and accurate information so that markets can function fairly and efficiently," said Brian J. Robbins, Founding Partner of Robbins LLP.

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Contact Robbins LLP

Investors seeking additional information about the York Space Systems Inc. securities class action may contact Robbins LLP by submitting an inquiry, emailing attorney Aaron Dumas, Jr., or calling (800) 350-6003.

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