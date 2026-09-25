Joyce University Earns 2026 Gold Aetna® Workplace Well-being Award

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Joyce recognized at the Gold level for its commitment to employee health and well-being

Salt Lake City, UT, Sept. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Joyce University of Nursing and Health Sciences has received a Gold-level 2026 Workplace Well-being Award from Aetna®, a CVS Health® company. The award recognizes organizations that take a whole-person approach to employee health, bringing together leadership support, workplace programs, and employee engagement to build a culture of well-being.

At Joyce, caring for employees is part of how the university cares for its students. Its well-being program is guided by an employee wellness committee and offers a range of resources to help faculty and staff feel supported both personally and professionally. Among its offerings, each month centers on a specific area of wellness, with information and interactive activities throughout the month. Employees can also take part in fitness challenges throughout the year and enjoy on-campus massages, just a few of the ways Joyce supports employee well-being.

Aetna recognized Joyce for a well-being strategy with broad goals that addresses nine dimensions of health and wellness, backed by a wide range of employee programs. Aetna also noted the university's variety of incentives, including gift cards, raffles, and time off, along with its multichannel approach to employee communication and its use of goals and KPIs to evaluate the program. Applications are evaluated by a peer review committee of well-being professionals, who score each organization's strategy, communications, programs, incentives, and program evaluation against predefined criteria.

"Our people show up for our students every day, and we want to show up for them in the same way," said Ann Johnson, Vice President of People and Culture at Joyce University. "This recognition reflects the culture we've built together at Joyce, one where people genuinely care for one another."

ABOUT JOYCE UNIVERSITY

Founded in 1979, Joyce University of Nursing and Health Sciences' mission is to prepare students to serve as competent professionals, to advance their careers, and to pursue lifelong learning. Located in Draper, Utah, Joyce University is proud to have helped thousands of students across the US graduate and launch lasting healthcare careers. Joyce University currently enrolls students in select states, including Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wisconsin, Joyce University enables aspiring nurses in these regions to access the same high-quality education and opportunities that have defined the institution for decades. Join them as they continue to shape the future of healthcare, one student at a time.

Joyce University is institutionally accredited by the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities (NWCCU) and programmatically accredited by the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing (ACEN) for the Associate of Science in Nursing degree program and by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE) for the Bachelor of Science in Nursingand Master of Science in Nursing degree programs.

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Joyce University Earns 2026 Gold Aetna® Workplace Well-being Award

CONTACT: Brittany Cooper Joyce University of Nursing and Health Sciences 5016286737...