Delhi Govt Eyes Clean, Tech-Driven Industries For A Future-Ready Hub

The Delhi government is looking to attract clean, technology-driven and knowledge-based industries to the capital, with Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa holding a meeting with industry and real estate stakeholders on Friday to discuss ways to build a future-ready industrial ecosystem.

The government said Delhi's skilled workforce, strong metro network, proximity to the airport and established services sector can help attract new-age businesses and generate quality employment.

Land Identified for Industrial Development

Sirsa said the government wants industry representatives to be part of the process of shaping Delhi's next industrial policy. Around 1,148 acres of greenfield industrial opportunities have been identified across the city. This includes nearly 920 acres in Kanjhawala, 147 acres in Ranikhera and 81 acres in Baprola. The government is also exploring the redevelopment of the eight-acre Jhandewalan Flatted Factory Complex into modern industrial and commercial spaces, the release said.

New Industrial Policy 2026–36

The proposed New Industrial Policy 2026–36 will focus on industries that offer high economic value while having a lower environmental impact. The policy is also expected to promote investment, innovation, employment and ease of doing business, while attracting Global Capability Centres (GCCs) and other knowledge-based sectors.

Stakeholder Engagement and Related Policies

The meeting was attended by senior Industries Department officials, DSIDC Managing Director Nazuk Kumar, representatives of NASSCOM and real estate stakeholders. The government is also working on a new Startup Policy, Delhi Ease of Doing Business Bill 2026 and a new Export Promotion Policy.

Vision for Future Growth

Sirsa said the government's focus is not merely on bringing more industries to Delhi but on attracting businesses that are technology-driven, clean and capable of creating high-quality jobs. He also stressed that future industrial growth would need to be aligned with Delhi's long-term planning and environmental goals. (ANI)

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