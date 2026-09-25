Trump's Voter Verification System Returns: What Changed After Supreme Court Ruling

MENAFN - Live Mint) The US Supreme Court on Friday allowed the Trump administration to resume using an expanded federal database to help states verify the citizenship status of registered voters, setting aside a lower court order that had blocked the system.

Supreme Court restores Trump's voter verification system

The justices granted the Justice Department 's request for a stay of the ruling by a federal judge in Washington, DC. The decision allows the administration to continue using the modified Systematic Alien Verification for Entitlements, or SAVE, programme while the legal challenge proceeds.

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The database, which has traditionally been used by government agencies to verify immigration and citizenship status for benefits, was expanded by the administration in 2025.

The revised system allows state and local authorities to conduct bulk searches and use Social Security numbers and other information held by the Social Security Administration.

Under the system, election officials can submit information about voters to SAVE. If the database cannot confirm a person's citizenship, officials can ask the individual to provide additional proof of citizenship.

The administration has argued that the system is intended to help states identify noncitizens who are registered to vote. In its ruling, the Supreme Court's majority said the plaintiffs' legal claims were likely to fail because federal law authorises the Department of Homeland Security to request and receive information concerning citizenship and immigration status from other agencies, including the Social Security Administration.

Critics raise concerns over voter records

The case has also raised concerns about the accuracy of the federal data and the possibility that eligible voters could be incorrectly flagged.

Voting rights and privacy groups, including the League of Women Voters and the Electronic Privacy Information Center, challenged the changes to SAVE. They argued that the revised system could rely on outdated information and potentially affect naturalised US citizens whose records have not been updated.

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In its dissent, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, joined by Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan, said the court was allowing the system to continue despite concerns about harm to lawful voters.

Jackson pointed to evidence that some naturalised citizens could be required to provide additional proof of citizenship because federal records did not accurately reflect their status.

A federal district judge had previously found that the modified SAVE programme violated federal law and vacated the changes. The US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit subsequently declined to stay that ruling, prompting the administration to seek emergency relief from the Supreme Court.

What happens next?

Friday's order does not finally resolve the underlying legal dispute. The Supreme Court has stayed the lower court's June order while the appeal continues and potentially until the justices consider a further petition for review.

The ruling comes weeks before the 3 November midterm elections, when control of Congress will be contested. The Supreme Court also noted that federal law restricts systematic removal of voters from rolls during the 90 days before a federal election, while saying that the current case did not require it to decide the scope of that restriction.

The decision means the expanded SAVE system can again be used for voter-citizenship verification, even as its legality and the accuracy of the information it provides remain subjects of litigation.