Katniss Pty Ltd Reports Record Quarter As Private Equity Activity Drives Growth

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BRISBANE, Australia, Sept. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Katniss Pty Ltd has reported a record quarter, with the Australian firm attributing its strong performance to increased activity and profitable transactions across private equity and private-company secondary markets.

The company, which operates through katnisspty.com

According to Katniss, a significant part of its recent performance has come from private-company transactions where value has been realised without waiting for a conventional initial public offering.

While an IPO is often viewed as the natural exit route for an investment in a private company, Katniss says this is far from the only way investors can realise value from private holdings. Existing shareholders can, in certain circumstances, sell their interests to other investors through negotiated private transactions or the secondary market.

This has enabled the firm to participate in opportunities where shares are acquired while a company remains privately held and subsequently sold to another buyer before any public listing takes place.

For investors, these transactions can provide an alternative route to liquidity and mean that an investment does not necessarily depend entirely on whether, or when, a company ultimately completes an IPO.

Katniss says a number of private equity positions handled for clients have generated profitable outcomes through these types of private sales, contributing to what the company describes as its strongest quarterly performance to date.

The result comes amid continued interest in private markets, particularly businesses operating in technology, financial services and other rapidly developing sectors. As many companies remain privately owned for longer, an increasingly active secondary market has developed around shares held by founders, employees, early investors and other existing shareholders.

This can create opportunities for new investors to gain exposure to private companies while also providing existing shareholders with a potential route to liquidity.

Katniss Pty Ltd focuses on identifying private-market opportunities and facilitating transactions where appropriate buyers and sellers can be brought together.

The company says its approach is not centred solely on identifying businesses expected to go public. Instead, it considers the underlying company, the price at which an interest can be acquired and the potential routes through which that position could ultimately be sold.

Katniss says its latest quarter demonstrates how opportunities within private equity can arise at multiple stages of a company's development, rather than solely at the point of an IPO.

With private-market activity continuing to develop internationally, the company expects this area to remain an important part of its business as it continues serving clients around the world.

About Katniss Pty Ltd

Katniss Pty Ltd is an Australian company operating in private markets and private equity, serving clients internationally and providing access to opportunities involving privately held companies.

For further information, visit katnisspty.com.

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