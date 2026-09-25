Robbins LLP Urges XTAI Stockholders With Large Losses To Contact The Firm For Information About The Securities Class Action Against XTI Aerospace, Inc.

The complaint alleges that XTI Aerospace, Inc. misled investors regarding the effectiveness of its disclosure controls and procedures.

Investors who suffered significant losses during the Class Period may be eligible to participate in the lawsuit and should contact Robbins LLP for information prior to the October 27, 2026, lead plaintiff deadline.

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Why Was XTI Sued?

According to the complaint, defendants failed to disclose to investors that:

(1) senior executives had engaged in certain undisclosed activities;

(2) these activities required Board review;

(3) there was reason to doubt the effectiveness of the Company's disclosure controls and procedures;

(4) as a result, the Company would be unable to timely file its earnings reports; and

(5) as a result, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Why Did XTI Stock Drop?

Plaintiff alleges that on August 17, 2026, after the market closed, XTI Aerospace revealed that it could not timely file its Form 10-Q because, among other things, it is“in the process of completing an internal review of the Registrant's former Chief Executive Officer, who resigned on August 17, 2026, and other related corporate governance matters.” On this news, XTI Aerospace's stock fell $0.25 per share, or 15.9%, to close at $1.32 on August 18, 2026, on unusually heavy trading volume.

Who is Eligible to Participate in the XTI Class Action?

The lawsuit seeks to represent investors who purchased or otherwise acquired XTI Aerospace common stock between April 15, 2026 and August 17, 2026. Investors who suffered losses during that period may have legal rights under the federal securities laws.

What Is a Lead Plaintiff?

The lead plaintiff is a court-appointed investor who represents the interests of all class members throughout the litigation. Shareholders who wish to lead the case should contact Robbins LLP before the October 27, 2026, lead plaintiff deadline.

Serving as lead plaintiff is not required to share in any potential recovery. Investors who do not seek appointment may remain absent class members if the case proceeds and later resolves successfully.

Does It Cost Anything to Participate?

No. Robbins LLP represents investors on a contingency fee basis.

Why Robbins LLP?

A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, Robbins LLP has helped restore more than $2 billion in value to shareholders and secured some of the largest recoveries in shareholder derivative litigation history.

"Companies have an obligation to provide investors with complete and accurate information so that markets can function fairly and efficiently," said Brian J. Robbins, Founding Partner of Robbins LLP.

To be notified if a class action against XTI Aerospace, Inc. settles or to receive free alerts when corporate executives engage in wrongdoing, sign up for Stock Watch today.

Contact Robbins LLP

Investors seeking additional information about the XTI Aerospace, Inc. securities class action may contact Robbins LLP by submitting an inquiry, emailing attorney Aaron Dumas, Jr., or calling (800) 350-6003.

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