Coverall Of Columbus, A Leading Commercial Cleaning Service In Columbus, OH, Surpasses 40 Five-Star Google Reviews

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Central Ohio commercial cleaning provider reaches a 44-review milestone on Google, with 39 of those reviews awarding its Franchise Business Owners a five-star rating.

Columbus, OH, Sept. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coverall® of Columbus, a leading commercial cleaning franchisor serving businesses throughout Columbus, Dublin, Westerville, Gahanna, Hilliard, New Albany, Upper Arlington, Worthington, and the greater central Ohio area, has surpassed 40 Google reviews, reaching 44 verified customer reviews at a 4.7-star rating. The milestone places Coverall among the top-rated commercial cleaning services in Columbus, OH, as judged by the businesses its Franchise Business Owners serve.







Coverall - A Leading Franchisor for Commercial Cleaning Services

The achievement reflects the daily work of Coverall's local Franchise Business Owners, who deliver janitorial and commercial cleaning programs that keep central Ohio offices, clinics, schools and storefronts healthier, safer and ready for customers. It builds on a reputation the brand has earned with organizations of all sizes and types across 33 states and over 75 locations.

A Track Record Written by Central Ohio Businesses

Of the 44 businesses that have rated the Columbus team on Google, 39 have awarded a five-star review. For facility managers weighing one provider against another, that depth of positive feedback points to what matters most in a cleaning partner: highly trained Franchise Business Owners returning on schedule and maintaining a thorough cleaning standard visit after visit. Coverall of Columbus operates from its central Ohio support center in Westerville, which trains and backs the independent Franchise Business Owners who serve the region.

Built on the Core 4® Cleaning Process

Behind those reviews is Coverall's proprietary Core 4® Cleaning Process, a science-based system designed to reduce cross-contamination and remove 99.9% of particles from surfaces. Built on CDC and AORN guidelines, the process combines:



Hospital-grade disinfectants

Color-coded microfiber tools

No-dip flat mops HEPA-filtered vacuums

Cleaning Programs for Every Columbus Facility

Coverall of Columbus pairs recurring janitorial service with Preventative Maintenance and On-Demand Cleaning programs, so businesses can cover both everyday upkeep and as well as additional commercial cleaning projects through a single provider. Available services include:



Day porter coverage for facilities that need attention during business hours

Disinfecting and electrostatic spraying

Carpet, tile and grout, hardwood and terrazzo floor care

Window, upholstery and furniture cleaning

Overhead cleaning and high-level dusting Deep cleaning for high-traffic spaces

Supporting Central Ohio's Business Community

Facility managers throughout Columbus understand that cleanliness is not optional. Coverall's customizable programs are built for medical offices and healthcare facilities that require infection-control cleaning, schools and childcare centers focused on daily sanitization, professional offices supporting employee wellness, and the retail stores, fitness centers, auto dealerships, government buildings and places of worship that depend on spotless, welcoming spaces.

"Reaching this many reviews comes down to earning trust one facility at a time," said Shirley Klein, Coverall's Chief Operations Officer. "Our Columbus Franchise Business Owners have built this record by showing up on schedule, addressing their customer's needs and continuing to build strong relationships with the businesses they serve."

Businesses can request a free customized cleaning quote from Coverall of Columbus through an on-site walkthrough of their facility.

Frequently Asked Questions About Commercial Cleaning in Columbus, OH

Who offers the best commercial cleaning in Columbus, OH?

The strongest way to compare commercial cleaning services in Columbus is to weigh a provider's Google rating together with the number of reviews behind it, its cleaning process, and its industry experience. Coverall of Columbus holds a 4.7-star rating across 44 reviews, with the large majority awarding five stars, and backs its local crews with the standardized Core 4® Cleaning Process.

What areas does Coverall of Columbus serve?

Coverall's central Ohio support center serves businesses in Columbus, Dublin, Westerville, Gahanna, Hilliard, New Albany, Upper Arlington, Worthington, and surrounding communities. Organizations with locations beyond the region can work with Coverall's national network, which spans 33 states and more than 75 locations, plus international operations in Canada and Japan.

How much does commercial cleaning cost in Columbus?

Pricing depends on square footage, service frequency, and the scope of work, so most providers quote after seeing the space. Coverall of Columbus sets its pricing through a free on-site walkthrough, which produces a customized program and quote rather than a one-size-fits-all rate.

What is included in a commercial cleaning program?

A typical program covers restrooms, floors, common areas, break rooms, trash removal, and high-touch surfaces. Coverall of Columbus can add Day Porter coverage, electrostatic disinfecting, floor and carpet care, window and upholstery cleaning, and overhead dusting through its On-Demand Cleaning and Preventative Maintenance options.

What is Coverall's Core 4® Cleaning Process?

The Core 4® Cleaning Process is Coverall's science-based cleaning system built on CDC and AORN guidelines. It pairs hospital-grade disinfectants and color-coded microfiber tools with no-dip flat mops and HEPA-filtered vacuums to reduce cross-contamination and remove 99.9% of particles from surfaces.

Does Coverall operate outside of Ohio?

Yes. Coverall provides commercial cleaning in 33 states through more than 75 locations, with support centers in major markets from Ohio and Illinois to Texas, Georgia, Florida, California, and New York, plus international operations in Canada and Japan. Multi-site businesses can keep one cleaning brand, one process, and consistent standards at every location.

How do I get a commercial cleaning quote in Columbus?

Businesses can contact Coverall of Columbus through the Coverall website or the local support center to schedule an on-site walkthrough. Coverall then designs a cleaning program and price around the facility's size, schedule, and industry requirements.







Coverall provides routine janitorial commercial cleaning services

About Coverall of Columbus

Coverall® of Columbus is central Ohio's commercial cleaning solution for all types of businesses, from office spaces to medical facilities, retail shops, schools, and more. Its network of local Franchise Business Owners delivers janitorial services built on Coverall's proprietary Core 4® Cleaning Process, a science-based system designed to help ensure every space within a facility is free of dirt, germs, and messes. The Columbus support center serves businesses throughout the greater Columbus, OH metro area.

Press Inquiries

Shari Sadowski

shari.sadowski [at] coverall.com

