Microsoft Launches New Copilot Super App, Ryantech Explains What This Means For Businesses

Microsoft Launches the New Copilot Super App.

Microsoft brings Copilot Chat, Cowork, Code, and autonomous AI capabilities together in the new Copilot.

- Ryan McMillen, CEO of RyanTech

MODESTO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Microsoft has officially introduced the new Copilot, bringing its AI experiences together into a single AI“super app,” combining Copilot Chat, Code, Cowork and Autopilot to change how employees interact with AI at work.

The launch follows Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella's July confirmation that the company planned to bring its expanding Copilot experiences together into one AI“super app.” Microsoft has now unveiled that vision with the new Copilot, including Home, Code, Autopilot, and Cowork with deeper integration with Microsoft 365.

“We're building Copilot as a new OS for work that spans every model, every form factor, and every task,” said Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella as he announced the new Copilot.

AI That Gets Work Done

The significance of Microsoft's new Copilot goes beyond the launch of new AI features.

Until now, employees experimenting with AI have often moved between different tools depending on what they need to do. They might use standalone AI platforms to research an idea, Copilot Chat to work with company information, another tool to help build something, and then return to Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook or Teams to continue the work.

Microsoft's new Copilot is designed to bring more of that experience together.

With the new Copilot, Microsoft is bringing Chat and Cowork together through Home, integrating Word, Excel and PowerPoint directly into the experience, introducing Code for building apps and workflows with natural language, and expanding Autopilot as a digital teammate designed to continue working over time.

Cowork also brings multiple AI models into the same work experience, giving employees access to capabilities from leading AI model providers without having to constantly move between separate tools. Copilot Cowork supports models from both OpenAI and Anthropic, allowing employees to select different GPT and Claude models.

That approach could further distinguish Microsoft Copilot from standalone AI platforms such as ChatGPT and Claude. While businesses may use these platforms independently, Microsoft is increasingly building Copilot as a central AI environment for work, connecting different AI models with Microsoft 365, organizational data, applications, and agents. The new Copilot is built not only as an AI businesses can talk to, but as an environment where different AI models can help get work done.

The AI Adoption Gap Is About to Get Bigger

RyanTech believes the new Copilot will widen the gap between organizations that are actively preparing for AI and those that are still waiting to see where the technology goes.

Microsoft says that shift is already underway. During the company's fiscal year 2026 fourth-quarter earnings call, Nadella said the number of enterprise customers deploying Copilot to the majority of their information workers“grew nearly 75% quarter-over-quarter,” calling it“a signal of how central Copilot has become to their operations.”

Microsoft is now describing AI at work as entering a new phase, with customers moving beyond individual productivity gains toward AI that can take on complex work.

But purchasing Copilot licenses alone does not create an AI strategy.

Businesses still need to determine which workflows should use AI, what information Copilot and AI agents should be able to access, and where human approval is required.

“The question isn't going to be whether your employees use AI,” said McMillen.“It's going to be whether your business has actually prepared for how they're using it.”

Your Data, Permissions and Governance Matter More Than Ever

Microsoft is grounding Copilot in Microsoft IQ, its intelligence platform designed to connect business context and organizational knowledge across the Microsoft stack. As part of the new Copilot announcement, Microsoft is expanding that business context through Fabric IQ, including trusted organizational data and more than 20 million semantic models in Power BI.

As AI becomes more deeply connected to organizational data and increasingly capable of taking action, businesses need to understand where their data lives, who has access to it, whether existing permissions still make sense, and what governance should be in place.

For RyanTech, this next phase of AI means more than enabling Copilot. It means making sure the data, permissions, security and governance behind it are ready too.

RyanTech

RyanTech

+1 866-804-9040

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Microsoft Launches New Copilot Super App, RyanTech Explains What This Means for Businesses News Provided By RyanTech September 25, 2026, 22:05 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Technology



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