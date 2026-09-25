David Worby Continues Rollout With Double-Single Release“Living Large In A Small Town” And“Hard Hats”

Breaking Eight and Matt Wynn showcase Worby's songwriting ahead of his new EP, with streams supporting two charities as part of his $100,000 giving commitment.

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Acclaimed attorney, songwriter, and philanthropist David Worby continues the rollout of his forthcoming collaborative EP, Worby & Friends, today with the release of two new songs:“Living Large In A Small Town,” performed by Breaking Eight, and“Hard Hats,” performed by Matt Wynn.Following the Sept. 4 release of“Hope” featuring The Bennett Hall Band, the double-single release offers another look at the range of stories and perspectives that define Worby & Friends. While“Living Large In A Small Town” turns its attention to the humor, characters and unwritten rules of small-town life,“Hard Hats” takes a heartfelt look at the fears, responsibilities, and unconditional love that come with fatherhood.“Living Large In A Small Town,” performed by Breaking Eight and written by Worby, Amanda Martin and Zac Wrixon, celebrates small-town life with a healthy dose of humor and plenty of familiar details.The track captures a way of life where everybody knows everybody, Sunday mornings begin at church, a beat-up truck can carry as much pride as a luxury car, and keeping your name out of the local gossip can sometimes feel like an accomplishment in itself.Built around the tongue-in-cheek reality that“nothing stays on the low down,” the song finds fun in the fact that one wrong move can quickly become everybody's business. Beneath the humor is a deeper appreciation for communities where status and material things matter far less than the people around you.Offering a more reflective side of the project is“Hard Hats,” performed by Matt Wynn and written by Worby, Mark Narmore and Alyssa Trahan.The song captures the inner thoughts of an expectant father wrestling with one of life's biggest questions: Am I ready for this?As the arrival of his daughter draws closer, the narrator turns to a friend who has already traveled the road ahead. His advice becomes the heart of the song, reminding him that fatherhood means wearing many different“hard hats” throughout a child's life - teacher, protector, mentor, best friend, shoulder to cry on, hero and biggest fan.Performed by Matt Wynn, the song moves from uncertainty and fear to a simple realization: no one ever feels completely prepared for parenthood, but being there through every role and every season is what ultimately matters.Together, the two songs showcase the breadth of Worby's songwriting and the larger vision behind Worby & Friends: bringing together artists and collaborators to tell relatable stories rooted in family, community, perseverance, faith and the everyday experiences that connect people.Serving as songwriter and co-executive producer alongside Michael August, Worby brings his original music to life on Worby & Friends. Produced by Simon Reid and Suzanne Worby, the project pairs Worby's songwriting with a diverse group of artists, each lending their own voice and perspective to the songs.The full project includes The Bennett Hall Band on“Hope,” Breaking Eight on“Living Large In A Small Town,” Matt Wynn on“Hard Hats,” Hunter Jordan on“What's One More,” Ava Paige on“Your Love Goes On” and Alyssa Trahan on“Play You Again.”For Worby, however, Worby & Friends is about more than releasing music. Each time a song from the project is played, Worby will personally donate one dollar, with a total commitment of up to $100,000 - $50,000 each to the Gary Sinise Foundation and Tunnel to Towers Foundation. Both organizations reflect the spirit of service that has defined much of Worby's professional and philanthropic life, supporting veterans, first responders, and their families.Best known professionally for his landmark advocacy on behalf of more than 10,000 Ground Zero rescue and recovery workers exposed to toxic conditions following the Sept. 11 attacks, Worby helped secure nearly $1 billion in recoveries for affected workers and their families. His work also contributed to the passage of the James Zadroga 9/11 Health and Compensation Act, creating lasting healthcare protections for first responders.Music has long provided another avenue for Worby to tell the stories of everyday people. Raised in a blue-collar family, he worked as a truck driver at Newark Airport while helping put himself through school, experiences that shaped his respect for hard work, perseverance, and the people and communities that often inspire his songwriting.With more than 25 cuts in country music, Worby has spent years writing behind the scenes. Worby & Friends marks the first project released under his own creative direction, bringing his songwriting, collaborative spirit, and commitment to giving back together in one body of work.“Hard Hats” and“Living Large In A Small Town” are available now on all major digital streaming platforms. The remaining music from Worby & Friends will follow ahead of the full EP release in October.About David Worby:David Worby is an acclaimed trial attorney, songwriter, composer, playwright, philanthropist and community advocate whose career has been defined by service, creativity and leadership. Best known for his landmark representation of Ground Zero rescue and recovery workers following the Sept. 11 attacks, Worby has also built a distinguished legacy supporting arts organizations, educational institutions, healthcare initiatives and community programs across the United States. As a songwriter, he has earned more than 25 cuts in country music. Worby & Friends marks the first release under his own creative direction, bringing together music, collaboration and philanthropy in a project dedicated to inspiring hope and giving back.Watch on Youtube.

Christy Walker-Watkins

AristoPR

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

David Worby Continues Rollout With Double-Single Release“Living Large in a Small Town” and“Hard Hats” News Provided By Release News September 25, 2026, 22:06 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Law, Media, Advertising & PR, Music Industry, World & Regional



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.