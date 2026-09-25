KCCLA To Host Special Events Celebrating The 580Th Hangeul Day

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / --The Korean Cultural Center Los Angeles (KCCLA, Director Haedon Lee), in partnership with the King Sejong Institute Center USA, will host a series of special events on October 10, 2026, celebrating the 580th Hangeul Day and highlighting the beauty of the Korean language and culture.The events are designed to encourage greater interest in Hangeul and the Korean language while providing Korean language learners and anyone interested in Korean culture with opportunities to experience and enjoy Korean culture firsthand.The day's featured programs include:.Korean Poetry Recitation Contest – Open to non-native Korean language learners. Finalists will receive Korean pronunciation and recitation coaching on October 9 before competing in the final contest on October 10..K-POP Dictation – October 10, 10:30 a.m.–12:00 p.m. at the Korea Center. Open to non-native Korean language learners..K-Culture Golden Bell Quiz – October 10, 1:30–3:00 p.m. at the Korea Center. Open to anyone interested in Korea and the Korean language.Participants will also have opportunities to enjoy a variety of Korean cultural experiences, including hanbok try-on, traditional games such as Tuho, Jegichagi, Yutnori and Ttakji-chigi, and traditional-pattern keychain making.Exciting prizes, including an iPad, Apple Watch, and AirPods, will also be available.Hae-don Lee, Director of the Korean Cultural Center, Los Angeles, said,“We have prepared a variety of programs to give Korean language learners and local community members an opportunity to experience Hangeul and Korean culture in a fun and engaging way. We hope many people will join us and enjoy the beauty of Hangeul and the richness of Korean culture.”Detailed information and registration for the events are available on the King Sejong Institute Center USA website: . /End/

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KCCLA to Host Special Events Celebrating the 580th Hangeul Day News Provided By Korean Cultural Center Los Angeles September 25, 2026, 22:12 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Social Media, Travel & Tourism Industry



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