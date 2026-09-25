Global Health Congress 2026 Convenes Health System Leaders, Clinicians, Technologists, Investors And Innovators At The Yale Club Of New York City, October 9Th-11Th

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The three-day congress features keynote speaker Robert Herjavec and a live Venture Forum where healthcare founders pitch to investors and strategic partners.

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Health Congress 2026 will bring together clinicians, researchers, technologists, investors and policy leaders at the Yale Club of New York City from October 9-11, 2026. Presented by Global Health Forum, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, the Congress will feature 80+ speakers across 20+ topics and 12 Venture Forum finalists, organized around a single idea: the next breakthroughs in human health will come from the connections between disciplines, not from within them.

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Founded by Dr. Achintya Moulick, and supported by trustees Dr. Samin Sharma and Sanat Chattopadhyay, and managed by foundation officers Gautam Bazaz and Dr. Nikki Bajaj, Global Health Congress is intentionally curated for senior healthcare leaders, clinicians, investors, entrepreneurs and public policy stakeholders. With no traditional expo hall or pay-to-play booth model, the format places health system CEOs, chief medical officers, chief AI and digital officers, health plan leaders, medical school deans, investors and policy experts in the same room for three days of practical discussion, relationship-building and execution.

“Healthcare's biggest challenges are too interconnected to be solved in silos,” said Dr. Achintya Moulick, Founder of Global Health Congress.“We built this congress so the people who run hospitals, the people who fund innovation and the people who shape policy can sit at the same table and leave with real partnerships, not just business cards.”

“Capital is not the only challenge for healthcare founders. Access is,” said Gautam Bazaz, CEO of Global Health Congress and CEO of Global Health Forum.“The Venture Forum gives founders direct access to the operators, investors and strategic partners who can open doors that money alone cannot.”

“Every session at the congress is designed to move from conversation to action, whether that means improving access, strengthening health systems or getting a proven innovation into patients' hands faster,” said Dr. Nikki Bajaj, Executive Director of Global Health Forum.

The 2026 program is organized around the theme From Access to Impact: Equity, Capital, and the Next Era of Care, with programming across AI adoption and governance, care at home and longevity, cardiovascular innovation, drug development and commercialization, healthcare workforce development, payer strategy, and capital and innovation.

Venture Forum Puts Capital in the Room

A centerpiece of the congress is the Venture Forum, presented by Global Health Ventures with support from WestBridge Capital. On October 11, 12 selected healthcare founders will pitch live at the Yale Club to a room of investors, operators and potential strategic partners. The 2026 judging panel includes Robert Herjavec, entrepreneur and longtime Shark Tank investor; Gajen Kandiah, CEO of Rackspace Technology; Marina Kusserow, Operating Partner at a16z; Shashank Samant, Executive Chairman of Hitachi Americas; and Secretary Deborah Moorad, Oklahoma Secretary of Commerce and biotechnology executive. They will be joined by physician experts who will assess the clinical relevance and scientific validity of the presentations. The congress will also feature the GHF Innovation Lab, a curated showcase of companies addressing clinical, operational and access challenges in healthcare.

“Global Health Congress is one of the rare gatherings where every side of the healthcare system is represented in a single room,” said Jeffrey Corless, Convener and spokesperson for Global Health Congress 2026.“We invite health leaders, innovators, investors and partners who want to shape what comes next to join us in New York this October.”

How to Participate



Attend: Conference Tickets ($1,500) include access to all sessions on October 10 and 11. VIP Access ($2,500) adds the October 9 VIP dinner. Tickets are available at globalhealthcongress.com/tickets.

Speak: Speaker registration is available at globalhealthcongress.com/congress/speak.

Sponsor: Organizations can align with the congress as health system, life sciences, technology or capital partners at globalhealthcongress.com/sponsors. Support: Membership and donation opportunities support the work of Global Health Forum.

For the latest schedule and speaker announcements, visit globalhealthcongress.com.

About the Founder, Trustees, and Conveners

Dr. Achintya Moulick, Founder of the Global Health Congress, is a cardiothoracic surgeon and healthcare CEO and the founder of Global Health Forum. He previously served as CEO of CarePoint Health in New Jersey and chaired the inaugural AAPI World Health Congress in New York.

Samin K. Sharma, MD, Trustee of the Global Health Congress, is Director of Interventional Cardiology and Director of the S P and Seema Lohia Cardiovascular Clinical Institute at Mount Sinai Health System, where he is the Anandi Lal Sharma Professor of Medicine, Cardiology. He is widely recognized for leadership in complex coronary intervention and patient outcomes and is a recipient of the Ellis Island Medal of Honor and the Governor's Award of Excellence.

Sanat Chattopadhyay, Trustee of the Global Health Congress, is Executive Vice President and President of the MSD Manufacturing Division, known as Merck & Co., Inc. in the United States and Canada, with responsibility for worldwide manufacturing and supply of pharmaceuticals, vaccines, biologics and animal health products. Before joining MSD in 2009, he led technical operations and product supply at Wyeth Pharmaceuticals and industrial operations at Aventis. He is a chemical engineering graduate of Jadavpur University and an industrial engineering post-graduate of NITIE.

Gautam Bazaz is CEO of Global Health Forum and CEO of Amarnath Partners and serves as Co-Chair of Global Health Ventures. A Carnegie Mellon and Duke University alumnus, he brings experience across strategy, corporate development, investment partnerships and healthcare innovation platforms.

Dr. Nikki Bajaj, Executive Director of the Global Health Congress, is a hematologist-oncologist and longevity medicine advocate. She serves as Executive Director of Global Health Forum and CEO of Hope Hematology & Oncology Associates.

Sumul N. Raval, MD, DABPN, Convener of the Global Health Congress, is a board-certified neurologist and neuro-oncologist with Garden State Neurology and Neuro-Oncology in New Jersey and serves as a Convener of Global Health Congress 2026. He completed his neurology residency at UMDNJ-New Jersey Medical School, where he served as chief resident, and his neuro-oncology fellowship at Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center in New York, where he went on to serve as an attending neuro-oncologist. He has published peer-reviewed research in medical journals, authored a textbook chapter and presented at national and international medical meetings.

Jeffrey D. Corless, MBA, Convener of the Global Health Congress, is President and CEO of Venture Strategic, a public affairs and strategic communications firm based in Irvine, California. He has spent his career fortifying brands, leading communications, advocating for change, and building coalitions and campaigns for healthcare, infrastructure and public agency clients across the country. Prior to founding Venture Strategic, Corless served as chief of staff for a California lawmaker and chief deputy for a County Supervisor where he led strategic advocacy efforts to advance state and local public policy priorities in healthcare, public safety, transportation, and infrastructure.

About Global Health Congress

Global Health Congress is the flagship convening of Global Health Forum, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. The congress convenes clinicians, researchers, technologists, investors and policy leaders to accelerate collaboration across medicine, innovation and capital with extensive outreach to healthcare startups and innovators to foster transformational change in healthcare. Learn more at globalhealthcongress.com.

Media Contact

Jeffrey Corless

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