Shugarman's Bath Earns First-Ever Best Of Orange County Ranking In 2026

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Orange County Register readers ranked the company No. 3 for kitchen and bath remodeling specialist

ORANGE COUNTY, CA, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Shugarman's Bath earned the No. 3 spot as a kitchen and bath remodeling specialist in the Orange County Register's Best of Orange County 2026 awards. This is the first time the company has ever ranked in the Best of Orange County rankings.Each year, Orange County Register readers vote for their favorite local businesses across dozens of categories, including best kitchen and bath remodeling specialist. Shugarman's Bath earned its spot after readers ranked the company among the top three kitchen and bath remodeling specialists in Orange County.While Shugarman's Bath might not be able to directly point to what matters most to Orange County voters, here are factors that have led to a successful remodeling process:1. Shugarman's Bath has in-house, full-time, W-2 trained installers instead of subcontractors.2. The company uses high-quality materials built to last for decades.3. Most tub and shower remodeling projects are finished in one to two days.4. The design process is built around the needs of every homeowner.5. Customers always know what's happening next since the team keeps homeowners updated at every step.“Making this list for the first time is a big deal and means the world to us,” said Chase Shugarman, President and co-owner of Shugarman's Bath.“Homeowners recognize the work and care our team puts into their projects. We're proud knowing that Orange County homeowners recognize we're doing right by them.”Homeowners considering a tub or shower remodel can schedule a free design consultation with Shugarman's Bath to get started.About Shugarman's BathShugarman's Bath is a family-owned tub and shower remodeling company that started in San Diego. The company has since grown to serve homeowners throughout Orange County and now has a second showroom in Anaheim. Jeff, Rick, Chase, and Casey Shugarman built the family-owned business on full-time, trained installers and a lifetime warranty on every job. The company has completed more than 7,000 tub and shower installations to date and holds an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau. Shugarman's Bath has earned the Good Housekeeping Seal and a spot on the Qualified Remodeler Top 500. Most remodels are completed in one to two days.Media Contact:Shugarman's Bath1812 N American St, Anaheim, CA 92801(949) 787-1878

Jerrett Phinney

Shugarman's Bath

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Shugarman's Bath Earns First-Ever Best of Orange County Ranking in 2026 News Provided By Shugarman's Bath September 25, 2026, 21:47 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry



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