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Azerbaijan, Morocco Discuss Bilateral Ties At UN General Assembly (PHOTO)


2026-09-25 05:46:37
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 20. On the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Nasser Bourita, Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccans Abroad of the Kingdom of Morocco.

This was reported on the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry's page on the social network X.

The Ministers reviewed the current status and prospects of Azerbaijan-Morocco bilateral relations, emphasizing the high-level political consultations, interparliamentary ties, and institutional coordination between Foreign Ministries.

The discussion highlighted joint coordination within international frameworks, including the UN, OIC, and Non-Aligned Movement, as well as advancing strategic dialogue with African nations and expanding people-to-people and educational exchanges.





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Trend News Agency

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