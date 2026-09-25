Azerbaijan, Morocco Discuss Bilateral Ties At UN General Assembly (PHOTO)
This was reported on the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry's page on the social network X.
The Ministers reviewed the current status and prospects of Azerbaijan-Morocco bilateral relations, emphasizing the high-level political consultations, interparliamentary ties, and institutional coordination between Foreign Ministries.
The discussion highlighted joint coordination within international frameworks, including the UN, OIC, and Non-Aligned Movement, as well as advancing strategic dialogue with African nations and expanding people-to-people and educational exchanges.
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